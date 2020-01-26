advertisement

NHL Midseason Award Winners from PHWA

The PHWA: Hart Trophy

1. Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

2. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

3. David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins

Norris Trophy

1. John Carlson, Washington Capitals

2. Roman Josi, Nashville Predators

3. Dougie Hamilton, Carolina Hurricanes

Selke Trophy

1. Sean Couturier, Philadelphia Flyer

2. Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins

3. Ryan O’Reilly, St. Louis Blues

Calder Trophy

1. Cale Makar, Colorado avalanche

2. Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks

3. Victor Olofsson, Buffalo Sabers

Lady Byng trophy

1. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

2. Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

3. Ryan O’Reilly, St. Louis Blues

Vezina Trophy

1. Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets

2. Ben Bishop, Dallas Stars

3. Darcy Kuemper, Arizona Coyotes

Jack Adams Award

1. Mike Sullivan, Pittsburgh Penguins

2. John Tortorella, Columbus Blue Jackets

3. Craig Berube, St. Louis Blues

Jim Gregory GM of the Year Award

1. Joe Sakic, Colorado Avalanche

2. John Chayka, Arizona Coyotes

3. Doug Armstrong, St. Louis Blues

Rod Langway Award – to the defender who excels best on the defensive.

1. Jaccob Slavin, Carolina Hurricanes

2. Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning

3. Roman Josi, Nashville Predators

Comeback Player of the Year Award

1. William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs

2. Anthony Duclair, Senators from Ottawa

3. Max Pacioretty, Vegas Golden Knights

Competence competition record holder

Mathew Barzal (13,175) was the second @ NYIslanders player to win the Fastest Skater event, along with Michael Grabner, who clocked 14,238 seconds in 2011. #NHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/PjA3luXpCx

– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 25, 2020

The top 10 list for the hardest shot event now contains six Shea Weber entries after a dominant performance in the # NHLAllStar skills for 2020. # NHLStats: https://t.co/mowlR5vOSx pic.twitter. com / i2D35CFMH2

– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 25, 2020

Man games lost

As of yesterday, NHL Top 5, points in the overall standings lost by injured players (lost-ps metric, lost points by injured players)

1 PIT lost 15.4 points

2 COL 10.22

3 ARI 10.15

4 CBJ 9.87

5 STL 8.58https: //t.co/GOKTKHdnnS

– Man-Games Lost NHL (@ManGamesLostNHL) January 24, 2020

Yesterday, NHL’s top 5 teams lost man games due to injuries and illnesses.

BOS 208

DET 207

CBJ 206

WPG PIT 205https: //t.co/GOKTKHdnnS

– Man-Games Lost NHL (@ManGamesLostNHL) January 24, 2020

As of yesterday, NHL injury visualization. Man games lost against team wins. The bubble size represents the cumulative quality of the lost players (lost-ps metric) https://t.co/GOKTKHdnnS pic.twitter.com/Z5ahkgV5bB

– Man-Games Lost NHL (@ManGamesLostNHL) January 24, 2020

