advertisement

“Fast and Furious” is back – and here is the new trailer.

With “F9”, the ninth film in the street racing saga, the franchise “Fast and Furious” is back. That means it’s the ninth film if you don’t count the spin-off of “Hobbs & Shaw” from summer 2019. The ninth film is a sequel to “The Fate of the Furious” from 2017 and the shortest title in the series so far. The brand “Fast & Furious” is apparently now synonymous with the letter “F.” , And why not? Worldwide, “Fast” films have earned more than $ 5.8 billion since the franchise was launched in 2001. IndieWire has the first trailer for “F9” after a short teaser earlier this week below.

“F9” is scheduled for release on May 22, 2020 by Universal Pictures in the United States. The stars “Fast and Furious” and “Newcomer” are Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges and Jordana Brewster. Nathalie Emmanuel, John Cena, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron and Michael Rooker lead the new film. Cena makes his “Fast” franchise debut in a role to be unmasked, as does Michael Rooker (“Guardians of the Galaxy”). “F9” is directed by Justin Lin, who was responsible for “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift” in 2006, “Fast & Furious” in 2009, “Fast Five” in 2011 and “Fast & Furious 6” in 2013 Screenplay for “Fast & Furious 10” was written by Daniel Casey and makes his “Fast” debut here.

advertisement

connected

connected

Main photography on “F9” in November 2019 and while filming, stuntman Joe Watts, who doubled for Diesel, has reportedly suffered a serious head injury while filming at Leavesden Studios in Hertfordshire, England. The stuntman was able to recover, however. (The issue examined the film’s challenging choreography, revealing that Vin Diesel took special measures to limit how much he was beaten up in these films.)

Rumor has it that Brian O’Conner, the long-time “Fast & Furious” character of late actor Paul Walker, will appear in “F9”. After his death in 2013, he performed posthumously with the help in “Furious 7” by his brothers as stand-ins on the set and with animation works by WETA Digital. The exact nature of Walker’s alleged appearance in “F9” is unclear, but We Got This Covered reported that the production was looking for a new body double to play Walker’s character.

Check out the full new trailer for “F9” from Universal Pictures.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aSiDu3Ywi8E (/ embed)

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement