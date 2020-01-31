advertisement

Yes. Yes Yes Yes. YES!

The Hobbs & Shaw spin-off in 2019 proved that there was still a lot of gas in the tank when The Rock and The Stath blockbuster raised $ 760 million worldwide, but at least two more Fast & Furious films were left, before the gang calls it a day later The tenth film – and the talk of a purely female F&F spin-off – we still have a few years full of brain-melting, car-based joy ahead of us!

The trailer for the 9th film has just come down after this overly gloomy teaser during the week when a small child was presented with a piece of jewelry and warned of a scary event on the horizon, but luckily we are running out of time as usual.

This teaser is back and marks the opening for this FOUR MINUTE trailer.

Oldies Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren are joined by newcomers John Cena and Michael Rooker and … well … some others who we don’t wanna ruin you here

Justin Lin is also returning, director of Fast & Furious entries 3 through 6, and although it doesn’t look like they are going to fly A LOT, there is a real rocket car and then a magnetic stealth plane. ..we are definitely getting closer.

We finally find out who’s playing Cena (Vin Diesel’s brother!) And how he’s associated with Charlize Theron’s villain (she … wants you to fight?), And we look at some of the usual OTT standards.

And … this latest unveiling … this series officially went to the soap opera on a budget of $ 250 million, and we couldn’t be happier.

Fast & Furious 9, USA F9, will hit theaters in Ireland on May 22nd.

Romance?

