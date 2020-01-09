advertisement

Fast & Furious 9 plans an extended ticket launch when the first trailer drops.

According to my source, this scheduled ticket launch will take place on Friday, January 31st, at 8:00 a.m. EST.

This is the same date that Fast & Furious 9 announced it would release the first trailer.

The Fast Saga continues. YOU ARE INVITED to take part in The Road to # F9 Live Concert & Trailer Drop in # Miami on Friday, January 31, 2020. Click below to see how you can participate.

– # F9 (@TheFastSaga) December 18, 2019

Already in December they announced that the trailer would appear on January 31 as part of the concert “The Road to Fast & Furious 9”, which includes musical performances by Ludacris, Cardi B, Wiz Khalifa, Charlie Puth and Ozuna.

Star Vin Diesel announced that he had seen a 4-minute trailer for the film.

He described it, “It’s just … I was speechless.”

Along with this information about the planned release date of the ticket, my source informed me that the duration of the film will be approximately 135 minutes.

The film hit the headlines last summer when stuntman Joe Watts fell into a coma after a “serious head injury”.

Fortunately, he would recover and he and his family made a statement in August:

“We would like to thank everyone for their kind wishes since Joe’s accident when filming Fast & Furious 9. We were overwhelmed by the incredible support from friends, family and the stunt community as well as the cast, crew and Fast & Furious 9 Universal Pictures. “

The statement continued:

“While Joe is in the hospital and still has a long way to go, he has been removed from the intensive care unit and the doctors are happy with his progress. We would particularly like to thank the flight ambulance crew, all the fantastic doctors, nurses and Royal London Hospital staff who looked after Joe so well. “

Universal Pictures published their own statement:

“Universal Pictures and the filmmakers, talent and crew from Fast & Furious 9 are delighted that Joe is on the road to recovery with the support of his loved ones. oe is a professional in every way and his commitment to his craft inspires us all. We know that he will continue to inspire us during his recovery. All members of the Fast family send our warm wishes and we will continue to support Joe and his family as best we can. “

Fast & Furious Box Office

The last entry in the Fast & Furious series was the spin-off from Hobbs & Shaw. This film raised $ 60 million on the opening weekend and would bring in $ 760.4 million worldwide.

The Fate of the Furious, the eighth film in the main series, had an opening weekend of $ 98.7 million and would bring in $ 1.2 billion worldwide. It was the second highest Fast & Furious film.

The top-earning film was Furious 7. The film opened at $ 147.1 million. It would bring in $ 1.5 billion.

Fast & Furious 9 will hit theaters on Friday May 22nd.

