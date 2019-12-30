advertisement

This is the central party season and the question is: what to cook? Bowl food is an effortless way to feed the masses, and it widens the gap between finger food and a full meal.

When you offer your guests a hot, delicious bowl of delicious dishes, hunger stays in check and blends seamlessly into the important schedule of your party. This is the perfect way to avoid interrupting these intense conversations or laughter in the room.

One of my customers once told me that she wanted to “feed but not fatten” her guests, so bowl food fits wonderfully for this purpose.

In a kitchen with a normal 4-burner stove, you can serve up to 30 guests with two dishes. All the work is done in advance. On the night of the party, all you have to do is warm up the main dishes and cook pasta, rice or mashed potatoes.

Bowls are much easier to eat with a fork or dessert spoon. This is a great option if you only have standing room and prevents clumsy guests from trying to balance plates on their laps.

Look for suitable trays that are cheap and not too big (most chain stores have a large selection). I usually warm them up in the oven beforehand just to take the cold out of them. But don’t let them get too hot!

SLOW COOKED LAMB RAGU WITH RIGATONI

For 6 people

There’s nothing heartier than slow cooked lamb ragu with noodles – it’s literally a hug in a bowl. This recipe can be made in large quantities and two to three days in advance – the taste will improve every day. Remember that this is bowl eating. So forget about long spaghetti or pappardelle (and with it the cost of dry cleaning) and think of the more manageable Rigatoni, Penne or Fusilli.

The quality of the pasta you use is of paramount importance. I recently discovered a brand called Rummo in my local SuperValu that I think is excellent. Cheap pasta can have a gummy, sticky consistency that is difficult to prepare, sticks together when cooked, and doesn’t absorb any sauce.

ingredients

4 tablespoons of olive oil

1 kg lamb shoulder, cut into 3 cm cubes

50 g diced pancetta

2 onions, finely chopped

6 cloves of garlic

1 carrot, finely chopped

1 celery stalk, finely chopped

1 bell pepper, diced

250 ml red wine

½ tsp dried chili flakes

1 tablespoon of fresh thyme leaves or 1 tablespoon of dried thyme

2 x 400 g cans of chopped Italian plum tomatoes of good quality

Salt, black pepper

500 g rigatoni

Pile of freshly grated parmesan

method

1. Heat two tablespoons of oil in a heavy pan (with a lid) over medium heat. When it is hot, add the lamb and fry in portions until it is sealed and browned on all sides. Scoop the lamb out of the pan and set aside.

2. Add the rest of the oil to the pan. When it’s hot, stir in pancetta, onions, garlic, carrot, pepper, and celery, turn the heat down, and cook slowly over medium heat until it becomes soft and light golden brown. The goal is to caramelize the vegetables to bring out their wonderful sweetness – this takes about 10 minutes.

3. Pour in the wine and bring to the boil. Vigorously scrape off all the crunchy caramelized juices from the bottom of the pan and let the wine boil hard for a minute or two so that all the alcohol bubbles away. Stir in the tomatoes and adjust the heat so that the liquid hardly boils.

3. Put the lamb in the pan and sprinkle the chilli and thyme over it. As soon as the braised meat begins to bubble, set the heat to low and hardly let it simmer on the stove or in an oven at 150 ° C or equivalent until the lamb is tenderly tender (about 1½ to 2 hours). Season with salt and pepper.

4. Set aside and let cool. Ideally, this should be done the day before use. When reheating, let it simmer on low heat for about 10 minutes until it is fully warmed.

5. Bring a large pot of water to a boil, add a large pinch of salt, and add the pasta. The pasta should cook al dente in about seven minutes. Drain the pasta and stir into the lamb ragu, put in warm bowls and sprinkle generously with parmesan.

PORK, MUSTARD AND TOMATO CASSEROLE WITH BLACK PUDDING, HAZELNUTS AND PARSLEY

For 8 people

Pork shoulder is perfect for slow cooking. However, you may need to pre-order the pig beforehand, as many supermarkets and butchers only have sirloin or fillet in stock (both of which tend to get hard when cooked in a casserole because of the lack of connective tissue).

ingredients

750g boned pork shoulder, cut off

6 tablespoons of oil

2 tsp chopped fresh rosemary

25 g butter

3 medium onions, peeled and quartered

3 cloves of garlic, peeled and chopped

4 tbsp tomato paste

100 ml dry sherry

2 tsp flour

250ml chicken broth

200 ml apple juice (I use our local Crinnaghtaun apple juice, which is unsweetened. Sweetened apple juice does not work for cooking – it is difficult to correct the taste of it.)

2 tsp dark soy sauce

salt and pepper

450 g small, dark, flat mushrooms

3 tbsp whole grain mustard

250 g cherry tomatoes

100g black pudding – fried and chopped

1 tbsp hazelnuts, roasted and roughly chopped

A handful of parsley, stalks removed and chopped

method

1. Cut the pork into 2.5 cm pieces and place in a bowl. Add two tablespoons of oil and the rosemary; cover and set aside to marinate in a cool place for two hours.

2. Heat the butter in a fire-proof casserole and fry the pork in portions to a rich golden brown. Remove with a slotted spoon and set aside. Reduce the heat, add the onions and cook them for five to seven minutes or until they are slightly softened and golden brown. Add the garlic and tomato paste and fry for two to three minutes. Pour in the sherry, let it come to a boil and let it gently bubble for a few minutes until it is halved.

3. Stir in the flour, pour in broth and apple juice. Bring to a simmer. Add the pork with the soy sauce to the pan and season. Simmer for five minutes, then cover and cook at 180 ° C or an equivalent temperature for 1 ¼ hours until the mixture is soft.

4. In the meantime, heat the remaining oil in a large pan. Add the mushrooms and sauté quickly for three to four minutes. Season and add to the casserole before the end of the cooking time.

5. Stir in the mustard, bring to a boil and add the cherry tomatoes. Heat for a minute or two.

6. Sprinkle with black pudding, hazelnuts and parsley and serve with porridge.

TIPS FOR SEVERAL RECIPES

When preparing dishes in large quantities, doubling and tripling the ingredients, be aware that not all ingredients need to be multiplied. For example, add the mustard to taste in the pork recipe instead of following the recipe closely.

Top tips for mashed potatoes:

I usually work with 250 g of peeled potatoes per person.

Use a good Irish potato, e.g. B. a rooster.

For smooth mashed potatoes, put the potatoes through a mouli or potato press before adding milk and butter.

Use lots of butter.

SRI LANKAN INSPIRED BEETROOT AND SWEET POTATO CURRY

For 8 people

As a caterer, I find that more and more guests prefer vegetarian and vegan dishes. Gone are the days when vegetarianism was the exception. I usually do this a few hours or a day before serving so the flavors can develop. I love this stew on its own, but it can be accompanied with some whole grain basmati rice.

ingredients

A good pinch of rapeseed oil

2 medium-sized onions, peeled and diced

3 cloves of garlic, diced

2 tbsp ginger, grated

2 red chili peppers, seeded and finely chopped

4 sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into pieces

3 beets, peeled and cut into pieces

2 tsp garam masala

2 tsp cumin

2 tsp ground coriander

2 tsp turmeric

300ml vegetable broth

1 x 400g can of coconut milk

2 x 400 g chickpea tins, drained

300g baby spinach leaves

A pinch of lemon juice, sugar, salt and pepper to season

Serve with a pinch of Greek yogurt or soy yogurt, a pinch of seasoned cashew and fresh coriander.

method

1. Heat the oil in a heavy saucepan, add the onions and garlic and cook until golden brown, then add the chilies and ginger and cook for a minute or two, then add the sweet potato and beetroot, brush with oil and stir fry for a few minutes. Add the remaining spices, cook for another five minutes and cover with vegetable stock.

2. Simmer for 30 minutes until the vegetables are soft, then add coconut milk and chickpeas and simmer for another 10 minutes. Then check for spices. I usually add a tablespoon of sugar and balance the aroma with a pinch of lemon juice and salt and pepper to taste.

3. Before serving, heat the stew, chop the spinach and divide between the bowls. Scoop the stew over it and serve with a pinch of Greek yogurt or soy yogurt and a pinch of seasoned cashew nuts. Finally sprinkle with some coriander granules.

SPICED CASHEWS

I always have a glass of it (or something similar) in the kitchen to give salads, soups and stews some crispness and texture.

ingredients

120 g cashew nuts, roasted and salted – roughly chopped

3 tbsp sesame seeds

1 tsp cumin

1 tbsp coriander seeds – lightly chopped

A pinch of bell pepper, chilli flakes and Maldon sea salt

method

Roast the sesame seeds in a dry pan and set aside. Next, roast the cumin and coriander seeds until they start to bounce, then add to the sesame seeds. Add cashew nuts, bell pepper, chilli flakes and salt and mix. Let cool and store in an airtight container.

JAFFA CHOCOLATE POTS

For 10 people

This recipe is not an exact science as it really depends on the portion size. I usually get about 10 small glasses from this recipe.

ingredients

Juice of 2 large oranges

1 trifle sponge (shop bought is fine for this)

150 ml cream

150g dark chocolate, broken into small pieces

Finely grated peel of an orange

3 eggs, separated

method

1. Cut the sponge into cubes and prick the bottom of each jar, taking up about a third of the space. Pour a little orange juice over it to gently soak up the sponge.

2. Put the cream in a medium-sized saucepan and bring to a boil, remove the heat and stir in the chocolate and orange peel and stir until the chocolate has melted. Then stir in the three egg yolks.

3. Beat the egg whites until stiff and carefully fold them under the chocolate sauce with a metal spoon. Make sure that the air is not blown out.

4. Spread the mousse over the 10 glasses and chill for at least two hours or overnight. After setting, I usually cover each with a small cling film to prevent the mousse from taking on other flavors in the fridge.

5. Take out of the fridge an hour before serving. Serve with a pinch of cream and decorate with finely chopped mint or crushed pistachios – just as you like it.

