It’s the big weekend for the big game, which means that during the Super Bowl we get a lot of new movie trailers scattered among the countless expensive TV commercials. Before we show you some of them, including the first teaser for Fast and Furious 9, we remind you that The Rhythm Section will open this weekend, a thriller about a woman (Blake Lively) who wants to take revenge on those responsible people for killing her family.

Participating in the theater is a creepy new twist on Gretel & Hansel and The Assistant, an office drama that should also be on your radar. The theaters also feature Bad Boys for Life, which is still at the top of the register, and The Gentlemen, the latest film by Guy Ritchie that premiered last weekend.

If you go back to trailers, you’ll find a number of clips below, many of which are broadcast during the Super Bowl – A Quiet Place, Fast and Furious, Mulan, Sonic the Hedgehog and The SpongeBob Movie all have new ads ready for the game. We will probably get more trailers for the big game, but they are not yet released on YouTube. Below is Taylor Swift’s Taylor Americana, who will be coming to the cinema soon and will be streamed soon. Normally we don’t include documentaries in our trailers roundup, but many Tay Tay fans will want to see them.

A Quiet Place: Part II

Fast and furious 9

Fantasy island

Miss Americana

Mulan

Sonic the hedgehog

The photo

The SpongeBob movie: Sponge on the Run

Ultras

