OSAWATOMY, K.S. – Employees of the United States Postal Service are all the unsung heroes of the holidays due to the increase in deliveries. However, Christmas for families in the small town of Osawatomie, Kansas, may have been saved thanks to the rapid action of an American postman.

The unknown postal worker was on delivery on Sunday when he suddenly saw smoke and smoke coming from his mail wagon, Osawatomie Fire Chief Brian Love told CNN.

The mailman pulled quickly to the side of the road and realized that he could not control the fire. Then he came into action and rescued packages from the back of his truck.

According to Chief Love, the front half of the mail wagon was completely swallowed up when the fire brigade arrived. “The driver had removed all packages before they were damaged by the fire,” said Chief Love.

Because the mail cart was full of Amazon packages and other deliveries, the fire brigade shouted: “The mailman saved Christmas!”

