Fashion and ballet are both art forms, but they are more connected than you might think at first glance.

A new exhibition at the FIT Museum in New York entitled “Ballerina: Fashion’s Modern Muse” deals with the connections between fashion and ballerina. With over 90 exhibits from almost a century, the exhibition shows the influence of the ballet on famous designers, the interest of the star ballerinas in fashion and the artistry behind the costumes worn on stage.

Christian Louboutin black patent leather fetish ballerine shoes, 2014.

CREDIT: Courtesy of FIT

According to curator Patricia Mears, the exhibition focuses primarily on clothing – but also on shoes, including the sculptural pointe shoes by Christian Louboutin Fetish Ballerine. It is believed that the history of ballerinas as ready-made goods goes back to the Second World War.

connected

“The earliest picture I can find of this phenomenon dates from 1941 in Harper’s Bazaar. Diana Vreeland, the great fashion editor, actually had a close-up of ballet shoes with ties that said, “Wearing ballerinas,” Mears said. “It made sense because shoes were rationed – we went to war. It would be more difficult to get them – [and ballerinas weren’t rationed]. “

Anna Pavlova costumes as “The Dying Swan” from Swan Lake, 1905.

CREDIT: Courtesy of FIT

Mears notes that ballet was considered a low art form for centuries, but it gained a high status in the West at the beginning of the 20th century, thanks in part to the Russian emigrants Sergei Diaghilev and Anna Pavlova. As the ballet grew in popularity and status, it influenced high profile designers like Cristobal Balenciaga and Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel.

A Cristobal Balenciaga for Hattie Carnegie Design, circa 1950.

CREDIT: Courtesy of FIT

In the meantime, the nallerinas gained their own star power in the mid-20th century – and some of the biggest names bore designs by couturiers such as Christian Dior and Yves Saint Laurent. The exhibition features over a dozen high fashion outfits worn by dancers, one of the most notable being a Dior rock suit from the designer’s debut collection in 1947. The set was worn by the British Margot Fonteyn.

Christian Dior spring suit ’47 made of black wool, worn by the ballerina Margot Fonteyn.

CREDIT: William Palmer / Courtesy

Gabrielle “Coco” Chanels étoiles dark blue tulle and sequin evening dress from 1937.

CREDIT: Courtesy of FIT

The ballet probably had the highest peak of its popularity in the 1930s to 1970s and became more and more popular as the high fashion fashion gradually lost popularity. But a current trend, Mears argues, could have its roots in ballet: the athleisure movement.

“I think ballerinas were kind of a pioneer of the athleisure phenomenon,” said Mears. Many of the gorgeous dresses on the show were designed by male couturiers. The jerseys are from the ladies. It doesn’t take long for us to see men adapting this idea. I think women had to make clothes themselves: what did modern women want to wear? What is more comfortable than a leotard under a wrap skirt or leggings? “

“For me, the whole idea of ​​sport, we have a name right now, but it has been around for a long time,” she continued.

“Ballerina: Fashion’s Modern Muse” will be open from February 11th to April 18th at the FIT Museum. The museum is open from Tuesday to Saturday. Free entry.

