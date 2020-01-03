advertisement

A young girl is recovering at a Vancouver-based hospital after a blast at a lake in Cranbrook over the holidays.

According to a GoFundMe campaign made this week, some people were involved in an accident that resulted from an explosion on December 27th. Claire Mannon, 18, was taken to Cranbrook Hospital and flown by air ambulance to Vancouver, where she is currently receiving treatment for significant burns on over 35 percent of her body.

advertisement

A group of people were ice skating on a frozen lake outside Cranbrook when they started a fire in a barrel to heat up, according to Sarah Sims, a relative of the local family.

However, the cause of the explosion – if anything was stored inside the barrel and buried by ashes – remains unknown, Sims said.

“Basically, it was a restrained fire that broke out for unknown reasons, it’s the most accurate description,” Sims said.

Before our emergency, Emergency Health Services confirmed the incident, noting that premeditated doctors responded to a call on a frozen lake near Baker Mountain Road.

“Two ambulance crews and a community paramedic were dispatched to the scene,” the statement read. “The paramedics were caring for three patients, two of whom had minor injuries and did not require transport to the hospital. One patient suffered life-threatening injuries – they were taken care of by BCEHS primary care critical care physicians and transported to a Vancouver hospital by air ambulance. “

Sims said Mannon will stay in Vancouver until she is safely shipped home to Arizona in the US, which could happen as early as Thursday. After returning home to Phoneix, doctors can investigate the full extent of burns and determine specific treatment plans.

Sims said doctors have estimated that treatment will require 30 months in the hospital.

Sims credits B.C. Professional Firefighters Association for Family Support through the Burn Fund. She said firefighters came to the hospital after the accident and offered help, contacting counterparts in Vancouver who assisted family members following Mannon’s transfer to Mainland.

trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement