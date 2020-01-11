advertisement

Long live Prince and even if we may never get new music from Purple One, we will have the opportunity to feel closer to him through a collection of limited edition clothing. It is not just any clothing collection. From 2011 to 2016, Prince had personal designers who worked with him from 2011 to 2016. Call and Response, the Toronto-based clothing company of fashion duo Lori Marcuz and Cathy Robinson, made custom jackets and sets detailed by hand for the musician. He wore their jackets for all of his public appearances from the Grammys to Late Night With Jimmy Fallon.

In an interview with V Magazine, the fashion pair admitted that even though she had worked with him for five years, she had never met Prince. They explained, “We did everything over the phone, we sent him clothes, and then he asked the next day if we wanted to work with him, which we of course did. This is how we started with him and we worked with him until his death. “

advertisement

They work with his estate on the capsule collection and they have been asked to interpret the 1999 album. The collection includes two vests: a purple and a black, two trenches: including a shimmering black leather jacket and a leather jacket purple paisley. There is also “the bomber jacket, the striped jacket then the blazer”. The designer added, “To me, these are my favorites – because he wore them.”

The eight-piece collection begins with a hand-dyed long-sleeved shirt ($ 175.00, store.prince.com) with the 1999 album “PRINCE” and “1999” logos on the front and back. Each hand-dyed piece is unique. The most expensive piece is a black trench ($ 2,400.00, store.prince.com) where the lining has images of the front and back of the 1999 album cover as well as the list of songs printed on silk in using sublimation.

Beauties, will you buy from the collection? What do you think of the pieces? Ring in the comments section.

You can buy the clothes here.

DO NOT MISS:

Close it! Sheila E. Confirms There Will Be No Prince Hologram During Super Bowl Half-Time Show

How Prince transcended the fashion industry by challenging the views of heteronormativity

The prince’s sister reveals her favorite color (hint: it’s not purple)

17 photos

advertisement