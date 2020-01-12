advertisement

January is a time when people are coming back down: whether it’s a dry January and giving up alcoholic beverages, or a fresh start, perhaps even by abstaining from sweets to retract the numbers on the scale. However, in the fashion and beauty industry, January is the time to make a difference! The 77th Golden Globe Awards unofficially opens the awards season and prepares fashion lovers for the next eight weeks of a red carpet frenzy, coupled with the main four fashion weeks that will intensify in February.

Sunday evening, while I was browsing the red carpet looks of the evening, I was looking not only for a personalized look, or for which I would have high-end designs, but rather curious to know who our darling of the red carpet was. fashion for 2020. It changes every year, and if you’re a lucky celebrity, you could be two in a row.

advertisement

This happened in 2014 for Rihanna (we remember the transparent sequined dress and the Adam Selman cloth created for Rihanna at the CFDA Awards) and again in 2015 (her MET Gala look was themed and extravagant). Think back to those years – every red carpet there was RiRi and the cameras and the fans were looking for their fashion choices. To date, we all still do!

Last year it was Cardi B – who killed our lives with his red carpet look and ripped us from the edges of Paris Fashion Week. The beauty of the Bronx brought in 2020 with an American Vogue blanket, if that doesn’t solidify a full year of being a fashion darling, then I don’t know what. We started to see her true fashion increase in 2018, where she was a red carpet favorite, defying fashion ratings with a close and creative team that she still works with to this day.

So who will be the fashion darling for 2020? Cynthia Erivo without a doubt. Her fashion and style are about to reach new heights. The Golden Globe Awards were a big indicator. Beauty was dressed in a personalized Thom Browne dress. It’s enormous. Thom Browne is a member of the CFDA and started his ready-to-wear line in 2004. Before launching his own line, he was known for his sewing. In a society that advertises mass production and fast fashion, the average consumer may not even realize that perfectly fitting clothing can change the appearance of an outfit on an individual. His creations have been worn by celebrities from around the world, presented in major exhibitions in places such as Cooper Hewitt Smithsonian Design Museum, The Met, and he even wore the men’s designer of the year award in 2013. He is also an artist, displaying his very first sculpture (although he has been creating art paintings for years) at Art Basel Miami last year. Do you want it to become really romantic and fashion-esq? He is married to Andrew Bolton, who is the Chief Curator of the Costume Institute at the Met and hosts the Met Gala annually with Anna Wintour. So yes, it’s Fashion Royalty and in between, they’re the fashion keepers.

Another indicator of her fashion selection was the jewelry she adorned. The 32-year-old man wore a $ 3 million Bulgari necklace. Don’t be surprised if you see her donning Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, a favorite among the Hollywood elite like Beyoncé, Rihanna, Kim Kardashian and Blake Lively. This is another indicator or an increase in fashion status (even if it is rented or borrowed).

Sometimes the fashion sweetheart of the year can be an outsider (à la Cardi B). One that the titles (at the beginning) do not always present, or whose photo appears at the end of the red carpet roundups. Erivo is neither; however, its aesthetics make it an exciting and promising choice for the future. First: Erivo is a black woman with dark skin. There haven’t been enough dark skin favorites on the red carpet. Yes, we live for a moment Naomi Campbell, but I’m talking about a current actress (not even model), whom we gag on their sets (Billy Porter counts, but not for this scenario). Erivo not only has dark skin, but also has short, natural hair. She engages in this style, and does not exchange it with wigs and I personally live. It is refreshing to see a black woman, without excuse of all her beauty, on the predominantly white red carpet. I am here for her blunt skin, short, natural hair (which she rocks constantly) and although she is smaller, she has her curved figure. She is more than the next star of the style, Erivo illustrates that the concepts of beauty and which can be adorned in the industry evolve. I am delighted to see all the fashion and style we are getting from Erivo for 2020 and beyond.

Her moment on the red carpet of the Golden Globe Awards 2020 has solidified in my mind, she is to watch and our rising fashion star; however, I have seen this coming for most of 2019. Erivo loves the carpet, playing with it, either by regularly repainting her short headdress to match the color dress she is wearing or by becoming monochromatic glamor and matching her makeup, hair, dress and shoes to a look. A fashion sweetheart cannot be afraid of having fun with fashion and beauty or taking risks. Erivo does both effortlessly.

Beauties, what do you think? Will Cynthia Erivo always be watching on the red carpet? What do you think of her fashion and beauty choices? Ring in the comments section!

DO NOT MISS:

WATCH: Recreate the Glam of the Cynthia Erivo Golden Globe Awards

Cynthia Erivo shines in red at the American Ballet Theater fall gala

HIGH OR NAUGHT: Is Cynthia Erivo victorious in velvet?

10 photos

advertisement