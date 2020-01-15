advertisement

January 15, 2020: aim has announced the resignation of EVP and Chief Stores Officer Janna Potts, who worked in various management positions in the company for 30 years. Is your successor Mark Schindelewhose appointment takes effect immediately. As part of this task, Schindele, who has been with the retailer for almost two decades, most recently as SVP for real estate, is responsible for monitoring the almost 1,900 Target stores.

Target’s Mark Schindele

January 15, 2020: Justfab Has appointed Daria Burke than his CMO. The new managing director, who joined the company in 2019, was previously the head of partnerships for fashion and retail advertising on Facebook. As Marketing Director, she is responsible for leading JustFab’s customer acquisition strategy, as well as global membership growth and company revenue. Burke previously worked as the director of beauty strategy, innovation and experience at CVS and was one of the 10 founding members of Rent the Runway.

January 15, 2020: Andrew Blecher, SVP and Chief Communications Officer at Hudson’s Bay Co.resigns to pursue other interests. He has been with the company since 2014 when it acquired Saks Fifth Avenue and was promoted to his current position in 2016.

Andrew Blecher from HBC

January 15, 2020: Jim Pisani resigns as Timberlands VF Corp., global brand president, announced today. The outdoor brand said in a statement that Pisani, who took up the position in August 2016, is giving up his role of moving to the Midwest to be closer to his family. The search for Pisani’s successor is underway and Martino Scabbia Guerrini, VF Corp., President of the EMEA region, will become Timberland’s current global brand president with immediate effect. Guerrini will work with Pisani to ensure a smooth transition. Pisani is a VF veteran who was also President of the Licensed Sports Group – including the Majestic business – from 2008 until joining Timberland.

Jim Pisani, global brand president of Timberland, photographed exclusively for FN.

January 13, 2020: Iain Nairn became president of Hudson’s Bay Co.and reports directly to CEO Helena Foulkes. The retail salesman was most recently CEO of the Swedish design and stationery company kikki.K and previously held senior positions at the Australian department store chain David Jones, the Country Road Group and the Witchery Group.

January 13, 2020: fanatic has promoted Gina Sprenger on the new role of Chief Strategic Retail Officer. The managing director, who has been with the company since 2016, is responsible for the company’s strategic retail department and heads the areas of merchandising, inventory management and field service. She will continue to report to Jack Boyle, global co-president of direct retail, and join the leadership team led by CEO Doug Mack. Previously, she was Head of E-Commerce for Fanatics’ NCAA and Hardgood stores, as well as store merchandising.

January 13, 2020: Steven Cateron has been appointed Senior Creative Director by Rebecca Taylor and Parker with effect from today Vince Holding Corp. announced on Friday. In his position, Cateron will oversee the overall apparel design and creative services for both brands. Most recently, Cateron was Creative Director and SVP Designer at Club Monaco. He has been with Club Monaco since 2009 and previously started his career at Theory.

January 10, 2020: Joel Oblonskywho was appointed CEO of Titan Industries with Steve Madden’s team since May 2018. The new role of shoe manager is president of Anne Klein and Blondo under Steven Madden Ltd. Oblonsky’s previous positions included CEO of the Nine West Group; President Polo and Lauren Shoe Brands, Lauren Accessories; and President and COO, Nina Footwear Corp.

Joel Oblonsky.

January 10, 2020: Ross stores has announced the departure of Bernie Brautigan, who has been President of Merchandising at Ross Dress for Less since 2016. Brautigan worked for the company as a merchandising manager for about 16 years. Senior merchants in his area of ​​responsibility will now report directly to CEO Barbara Rentler.

January 10, 2020: Zadig & Voltaire has named Rémy Baume as president, FN’s sister publication WWD reported. He succeeds Jean-Jacques Guével, who finished first at Balmain last month. Baume was previously CEO of the Kidiliz Group, which developed children’s clothing lines for brands such as Kenzo, Jean-Paul Gaultier and Levi’s. He also worked at LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton and was a member of the Carrefour Group’s Executive Committee.

January 9, 2020: Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger’s parents PVH Corp. announced the appointment of Tom Chu Chu, who will report to the company’s president, Stefan Larsson, on February 1, was previously president of PVH’s Japan business and has been with the company for more than six years. He succeeds Frank Cancelloni, who is leaving PVH at the end of March to pursue new opportunities.

January 8, 2020: Lululemon has started Nikki Neuburger as chief brand officer. As part of their new role, Neuburger will have the task of strengthening the brand and managing its marketing, creative, communication and sustainability functions. She joins the team on January 20 and will report to CEO Calvin McDonald. Neuburger was previously the global marketing director of Uber Eats and worked for Nike for 14 years, most recently as the global vice president of Nike Running.

January 8, 2020: Bonpoint has appointed a new CEO. According to the FN sister publication WWD Pierre-André Cauche changes to the brand from the IKKS Group, where he has been head since 2014. He succeeds Christian Piat, who, following the departure of Marine-Sabine Leclercq in May, was Asia director and interim CEO of the French children’s clothing company of Bonpoint mother EPI. Cauche started his career at KPMG and then worked for the Pimkie and Lynx Optique labels.

January 6, 2020: Sequential Brands Group Has appointed David Conn as director and CEO. The move was in a phase of restructuring for the New York-based company, in October, when CEO Karen Murray, who held the position for only two years, announced the resignation. Conn was most recently CEO of Product Development and Procurement at the ThreeSixty Group. He also had experience with True Religion jeans brand and Vans parent VF Corp.

January 6, 2020: Trainer has tapped Susan Pellish-Thaler as General Manager and VP of the North American wholesale business, who leads the company’s sales, sales force and operations teams. She reports directly to the President of Coach North America, Laura Dubin-Wander. Previously, she served as SVP and Group President at Camuto Group and as President and SVP and General Manager at Sam Edelman. She also held various positions at Loehman, Saks Fifth Avenue and Anne Klein.

(L-R) Susan Pellish-Thaler, Lisa Mitchell, Marika Nanni and Libby Edelman at the FN Summit 2014.

