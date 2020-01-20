The beginning of a new year always inspires to refresh the trends – after all, it is the time of resolutions. At the end of a decade, we were excited to summarize what the fashion of 2010 was (daddy’s shoes, white sneakers; more recently, the whole era of the platform pump).
But what will the next decade be like? A look at the runways in the spring of 20, the latest street style looks and even the red carpet at the start of the 2020 award season will provide some snapshots of what will at least drive fashion in the coming year.
Here are 13 trends (some new, others crossing from 2019) that are likely to dominate your fashion feeds in 2020.
1. A little bit of sunshine
Looking at me on social media has resulted in some proven tactics being noticed, and bright colors are one of them. Hot Pink has a moment left and is likely to lead to more mass brands this year. However, both the spring and pre-fall collections 20 are full of sunny yellows. A piece or two is all you need, unless you’re brave enough for a banana monochrome.
connected
A yellow dress and western boots at London Fashion Week, September 2019.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Yellow satin Balenciaga kitten heels at Paris Fashion Week, September 2019.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Jeffrey Campbell Hurricane waterproof boots.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom
To buy: Jeffrey Campbell Hurricane Boot, $ 60.
Amina Muaddi Georgia glitter boots.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch
To buy: Amina Muaddi Georgia glitter boots, $ 1,365.
Ulla Johnson Darby sandals.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop
To buy: Ulla Johnson Darby sandal, $ 395.
2. The Billie Eilish effect
The 18-year-old artist is a real music phenomenon, but her unconscious style is also groundbreaking and fashion follows her example. Oversized t-shirts, baggy pants and gender-specific silhouettes can give streetwear new life – especially for women.
A casual look at the Shanghai Fashion Week in October 2019.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Aleali May at New York Fashion Week in September 2019.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Balenciaga Track sneakers.
CREDIT: Courtesy of MyTheresa
To buy: Balenciaga Track Sneaker, $ 570 (was $ 815).
Stüssy Color Block Sherpa jacket.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Stussy
To buy: Stüssy Sherpa jacket, $ 160.
Stüssy color-blocked Sherpa pants.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Stussy
To buy: Stüssy Sherpa pants, $ 120.
3. Denims return
Nothing is typically more American than denim, but the look has recently become a bespoke look (look, pantsuits). But if the last few months in street style are signs of this, denim is about to make a (further) comeback.
Xenia Adonts in full denim look at Milan Fashion Week, September 2019.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Denim on the street before the Chanel Spring ’20 show at Paris Fashion Week, October 2019.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Coach Nettie clog sandal with denim upper.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Coach
To buy: Coach Nettie sandal, $ 98 (was $ 195).
Isabel Marant Luam Denim Bootie.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Netaporter
To buy: Isabel Marant Luam Bootie, $ 365 (was $ 1,215).
Jeans overall by Agolde Tatum.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Agolde
To buy: Agolde Tatum Jumpsuit, $ 248.
4. Square toes everywhere
One of the biggest shoe trends of 2019 will explode in 2020 as more and more mass fashion brands take over the silhouette for the spring, autumn, and fall collections. Expect to see all versions, from bulky, wide models to pointy-toed pumps that look like they’re cut off.
Balenciaga square leather boots at Paris Fashion Week in September 2019.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Square pumps by Trompe l’oeil at the Milan Fashion Week in September 2019.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Ganni Karo sandal.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch
To buy: Ganni Square Toe Sandal, $ 267.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Bottega Veneta
To buy: Bottega Veneta stretch sandal, $ 840.
Staud Gita sandal.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop
To buy: Staud Gita sandal, $ 325.
5. Apocalyptic boots
Combat boots were big in 2019, but you can expect them to look bigger, more compact, and even somewhat apocalyptic in 2020. The trend is thanks to Prada, as the combat boots with ankle pockets in autumn 19 were a street style favorite in the fashion month in September and October. It’s also a men’s trend that has started to replace the ubiquitous sneaker.
Gilda Ambrosio at Paris Fashion Week in September 2019 in Prada’s combat boots.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
A closer look at Prada’s utility boots at New York Fashion Week in September 2019.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Prada’s strapped patch platform combat boots.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Lane Crawford
To buy: Prada combat boots, $ 1,815.
Both Gao lace-up boots made of rubber.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Netaporter
To buy: Both Gao lace-up boots, $ 620.
Dr. Martens 1460 rainbow boots.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom
To buy: Dr. Martens 1460 Rainbow Boot, $ 130.
6. 2000 mania
If the 20-year trend cycle continues, 2020 will be the year in which the decade of juicy couture, rhinestones and low-rise pants returns. All three articles have already sneaked back into the fashion language, and it’s only January.
Bella Hadid at her New York birthday party in October in the late 90s / early 2000s look.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Velor track pants and sneakers at Milan Fashion Week, September 2019.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
A look at the Milan Fashion Week in September 2019 from the early 2000s.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Staud’s Billie wedge in lime green.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Staud
To buy: Staud Billie Keil, $ 275.
7. Ugly sandals
At the New York Fashion Week in September, designers, editors, influencers and of course everyone had comfortable shoes in mind, on and off the slopes. Expect more of the “ugly” (translation: comfortable, reasonable, slightly chunky) sandal as soon as the temperatures rise again.
Prada sandals and socks at Paris Fashion Week, September 2019.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Patent leather with two straps glides at 3.1 Phillip Lim spring ’20.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Birkenstock’s Papillio platform sandal.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Birkenstock
To buy: Birkenstock Papillio platform sandal, $ 220.
8. Return of the babydoll
Always a somewhat impractical silhouette for adult women, something about this fantastic silhouette just feels. You can thank the Danish designer Cecilie Bahnsen for sparking enthusiasm with her ethereal garments. Bahnsen paired her babydolls with – you guessed it – “ugly” rubber sandals from the Japanese sandal brand Suicoke, but they would also look at home with an equally chunky combat boot.
A babydoll dress from Cecilie Bahnsen’s spring collection 20 – paired with toe sandals – at Copenhagen Fashion Week.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
A voluminous pink babydoll dress at Milan Fashion Week, September 2019.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Cecilie Bahnsen Ronja tiered fil-coupe dress.
CREDIT: Courtesy of matches
To buy: Cecilie Bahnsen’s Ronja dress, $ 708 (was $ 1,416).
Cecilie Bahnsen x Suicoke sandal.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter
Buy: Cecilie Bahnsen x Suicoke Aurelia neoprene sandal, $ 475.
9. Tangerine dream
Orange is another color that seems to be intended for Instagram. It is a trend color for both men and women.
Paris Fashion Week, September 2019.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Caroline Daur in a burnt orange leather trench coat at New York Fashion Week, September 2019.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Unravel Project Mule Stiletto Bootie.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop
To buy: Unravel Project Mule Stiletto Bootie, $ 231 (was $ 772).
10. Pantsuits stick around
Hillary Clinton’s artistic legacy continues into the new decade and there are countless possibilities, from monochrome colors and patterns to rock suits. They are worn with almost everything, but we expect sneakers and suits to be exchanged for suits and boots this year.
An oversized suit with white pumps at Paris Fashion Week in September 2019.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Caroline Issa in a plaid suit at Paris Fashion Week, September 2019.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
& Other Stories Blazers.
CREDIT: Courtesy of & Other Stories
To buy: & Other Stories Blazer, $ 129.
& Other Stories Pants.
CREDIT: Courtesy of & Other Stories
To buy: & Other Stories Pants, $ 79.
11. Cardigans
Katie Holmes, a patron saint of the 90s, may be solely responsible for the return of this once musty style. Matching sets and cut fuzzy versions a la “Clueless” celebrate a big comeback. They go perfectly with mules and sandals with square toes.
A lavender cardigan set paired with jeans at Paris Fashion Week in September 2019.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Holmes in New York wears a cashmere bra and cardigan from the womenswear label Khaite, which went viral on fashion sites.
CREDIT: Joker / SplashNews.com
Short-cut cardigan with flaky argyle by Vox Lux.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdales
To buy: Vox Lux Cropped Cardigan, $ 128.
12. Tie dye
There was before the original Woodstock and there were many returns, but this time Tie-Dye wants to run longer. From the scumbro look by Jonah Hill in 2018 to Justin and Hailey Bieber in autumn and many street style cameos, this pattern game cannot be abandoned.
An oversized shirt with a batik pattern, a bucket hat, wide-leg trousers and square sandals at the Milan Fashion Week in September 2019.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
A look at the New York Fashion Week in September 2019.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Superga tie-dye platform sneakers.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop
For Sale: Superga 2790 Fabric Fan Tie-Dye Sneaker, $ 23 (previously $ 89).
13. Anklets
Bottega Veneta had a pair of “It” shoes in 2019 that kick off the square toe trend, but the Italian luxury brand is also heralding a new era of anklets.
Bottega Veneta’s square-toed mesh pumps with an ankle chain at Milan Fashion Week in September 2019.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Bottega Veneta stitched sandals with the brand’s anklet at the Milan Fashion Week in September 2019.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Chan Luu tiger eye anklet.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Chan Luu
To buy: Chan Luu Tiger’s Eye anklet, $ 125.
All of the products presented were independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links on our website, FN can earn a commission.
Want more?
Gigi and Bella Hadid present two ways to style your boots with square toes
7 Genius Royal Style hacks you wish you knew about earlier
11 cute and snuggly Ugg boots for women to help you survive winter