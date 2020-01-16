advertisement

With the dawn of a new era under Andy Farrell, the winds of change hit the Irish team for the 2020 Six Nations. The situation is similar with other countries, but the lack of a dozen of the 33 players in Japan and the inclusion of 14 players that did not constitute a major overhaul is still an indication.

After all, there were only three injuries and one failure, that of Rory Best, and, as expected, Johnny Sexton was named captain in his place. After assuming this role for Leinster last season, this is a fair reward for the 34-year-old.

He will enjoy the role after leading his country in the World Cup pool against Russia for the first time.

“I saw exactly what it meant to him,” said Farrell this week. “He is like a spring chicken, it is incredible that he has been named captain and he will have some great people behind him, some great support.” I look forward to working closely with Johnny as head coach and captain. I am sure that the relationship will be great and that together we will advance the team. “

James Ryan’s time will come, and in the meantime he can play a bigger role in calling lineouts.

The appointment of Sexton will help him start next Wednesday in the weeklong prep camp in Portugal and on Saturday night in the Scottish home game.

Since Joey Carbery is injured and Ross Byrne capped three times and Billy Burns uncaped tackle the other squad failures, this also suggests that his presence on the team may be under less pressure than the other top candidate for the role, Peter O’Mahony, who has nine wins as captain in nine games.

However, O’Mahony’s most established rival for the sixth kit, Rhys Ruddock, who defeated Ireland with seven wins out of seven, is arguably the most surprising exclusion.

Aside from Best, Carbery and Ruddock, the injured Tadhg Beirne and Jack Conan as well as Seán Cronin, John Ryan, Jean Kleyn, Jordi Murphy (who was that?) Are a late call to Japan), Jack Carty and Rob Kearney.

It is an enormous group. It is really full of everything

The winds of change are clearer from the start. For example, when it comes to how you were in midfield – and the same quartet was chosen – it is a new trio at Hooker if one includes Rob Herring who was the other World Cup climber. Uncovered Rónan Kelleher and Connacht’s Dave Heffernan were selected, and at least one will compete against the Scots.

Jack McGrath is back and uncovered Ulster shit Tom O’Toole is surprisingly selected in front of Marty Moore. The return of Devin Toner and Ultan Dillane is welcomed in public, and like McGrath, Jack O’Donoghue’s form was rewarded with a call even though he wasn’t on December’s mid-term review.

‘Competition for places’

The clear message is that the door is not closed to anyone and the selection is now more fluid. In addition to John Cooney, Byrne and Burns, Dave Kearney and Will Addison were also reinstated. That said, it’s a long way back to Rob, whose multi-award-winning brother has completed 95 caps for Ireland and a total of 98 tests.

“The competition for seats at this level is absolutely crucial, and for some of the players who are obviously upset and not entirely happy not to be included in the squad at the beginning, the message was loud and clear to them – we will be them Watching games over the coming weeks to see what their shape is, ”said Farrell.

“This message will also be loud and clear for the people who are selected. This is not a world championship in which you choose 31 and hold on. “

Farrell emphasized that this squad was being shaped and barely hid his excitement. “Look at the group, it’s an enormous group. It’s really full of everything. Like I said, it’s dynamic, it’s powerful, it’s aggressive, it’s skillful, it has speed, and we want to see all of that. “

Farrell, he admits, took a leaf out of the provinces’ path of development and emulated the All Blacks by emulating the unknown quartet of the extremely talented Leinster locks Ryan Baird, Will Connors, Harry Byrne and Robert Baloucoune as “Development Players”, who will train with the squad in Portugal.

Whatever difficult decisions Farrell and his assistants have made to reduce the squad to 35, the more difficult remain.

At least Doris or Deegan, alongside Kelleher or Heffernan, appear to be playing against the Scots on game day 23, and of course the question will be whether Conor Murray should be maintained or the in-form should be encouraged to help Cooney with the scrum.

Joe Schmidt had Bundee Aki, Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose together only once in the Six Nations and solved the puzzle by starting Henshaw with his back full, while Andrew Conway is now sure to put pressure on Keith Earls and Jacob Stockdale with Jordan Larmour I the jersey 15.

Rhys Ruddock has been excluded from Ireland’s Six Nations roster, despite being among the better in Japan. Photo: Ryan Byrne / Inpho

Three surprises

Rhys Ruddock’s omission

Ireland’s replacement captain probably has the feeling that he has never had a big chance. Despite his debut in 2010, Ruddock has never started a Six Nations game, and while he looked in great shape in Japan, he was limited to a single tryscoring start against Russia. He hoped the opportunity would knock now.

Connacht hooker Dave Heffernan has caught Niall Scannell and Seán Cronin off guard in Irish billing. Photo: Bryan Keane / Inpho

Dave Heffernan’s recording

After the World Cup, you would have had long chances of the 28-year-old from Ballina, who displaced Scannell and Cronin as one of the three hookers for the start of the Six Nations. But it’s a fair reward for the extremely hard-working, hard-working and dynamic ball that he showed for Connacht this season.

The Stuart McCloskey Ulster Center was again overlooked. Photo: Laszlo Geczo / Inpho

Stuart McCloskey is not-Selection

To add to his impressive Six Nations record against England four years ago, it seems even harder for the 27-year-old Ulster man to break through this midfield barn door, despite improving his strong offloading game through improved decision making. make, happen and kick this season.

Ireland Six Nations squad

Forward (19):

Max Deegan (Leinster, without cap)

Caelan Doris (Leinster, without cap)

Ultan Dillane (Connacht, 14 capsules)

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster, 41 capsules)

Cian Healy (Leinster, 95 capsules)

Dave Heffernan (Connacht, 1 cap)

Iain Henderson (Ulster, 53 capsules)

Rob Hering (Ulster, 8 capsules)

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster, 0 capsules)

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster, 36 capsules)

Jack McGrath (Ulster, 56 capsules)

Jack O’Donoghue (Münster, 2 capsules)

Peter O’Mahony (Münster, 64 capsules)

Tom O’Toole (Ulster, without cap)

Andrew Porter (Leinster, 23 capsules)

James Ryan (Leinster, 23 caps)

CJ Stander (Münster, 38 capsules)

Devin Toner (Leinster, 67 capsules)

Josh van der Flier (Leinster, 23 capsules)

Back (16):

Will Addison (Ulster, 4 capsules)

Bundee Aki (Connacht, 23 capsules)

Billy Burns (Ulster, 0 capsules)

Ross Byrne (Leinster, 3 capsules)

Andrew Conway (Münster, 18 capsules)

John Cooney (Ulster, 8 capsules)

Keith Earls (Munster, 82 capsules)

Chris Farrell (Münster, 9 capsules)

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster, 40 capsules)

Dave Kearney (Leinster, 19 capsules)

Jordan Larmour (Leinster, 21 caps)

Luke McGrath (Leinster, 19 caps)

Conor Murray (Munster, 78 capsules)

Garry Ringrose (Leinster, 28 capsules)

Jonathan Sexton (Leinster, captain, 88 caps)

Jacob Stockdale (Ulster, 25 capsules)

Development players:

Ryan Baird

Robert Baloucoune (Ulster)

Harry Byrne (Leinster)

Will Connors (Leinster)

