Pemberton Valley farmers are backing the proposed changes to the new Agriculture Land Reserve (ALR) regulations, although local opposition MLA Jordan Sturdy believes that the overall direction of legislation is problematic.

As part of the recently proposed changes to the law, which were first introduced in February 2019 to ban mega-villas, there would be no restrictions for those who can live in second homes on ALR land. In the past, they were reserved exclusively for agricultural workers or immediate family members.

Landowners have the right to have both a primary and a secondary secondary residence on their property, provided they have local government approval.

ALR property owners would not need to apply for approval from the Agricultural Land Commission (ALC).

The proposed change would also limit the size of second homes to 92 square meters.

The proposed amendment was released for public consultation at the end of last month and feedback was received until April 17.

According to Anna Helmer, President of the Pemberton Valley Farmer’s Institute (PVFI), the change makes sense because it keeps the size of the second home relatively small.

“I think it’s great that they kept the houses fairly small,” she said, adding that the whole idea behind the latest ALR laws is “to enable the next generation or a new farmer to live on the farm.” ,

“At least that way, there is an upper limit on the size of the house. You can’t build a 465-square-meter apartment,” she said.

Local MLA Sturdy, a longtime Pemberton Valley farmer, welcomed the “direction” of the proposed change, but said that overall he believed the ALR changes were largely poorly advised and poorly implemented.

“Well, I would prefer that we are not in this place,” he said. “It was almost like looking for a solution or a problem.”

According to Sturdy, who is currently applying to the ALC to accommodate farm workers, the production value of smaller farms, e.g. B. 20 hectares or less, not the property cost.

However, Sturdy added that he believed the changes in secondary housing policies could help alleviate the Pemberton housing crisis.

“That is one of the reasons why I tried to accommodate seasonal workers on my farm last year because I have had to visit various rental properties in the valley in the past few years,” he said.

Meanwhile, Helmer said that she was very happy with the changes that were introduced last year.

“Many governments say they protect farmland and then do absolutely nothing,” she said.

The amendments to the 2019 Law on the Agricultural Land Commission include limiting the size of primary homes. Limiting removal of soil and increasing penalties for introducing rubble and other harmful deposits into the ALR; and reunification of the ALR as a single zone.

Due to concerns about the changes brought about by the public consultation, the province delayed its implementation until February 2020. Following further feedback, this grandfather period has now been extended until December 31, 2020.

A spokesman for comment from the SLRD’s perspective sent the following: “With regard to the proposed new regulations, it would be premature for the SLRD to comment while we are reviewing it.

“If changes were made to the regulations, the SLRD would make the necessary adjustments to its own statutes.”

In a press release, Agriculture Minister Lana Popham said the province is committed to protecting farmland in the future.

“We are continuing to work to help farmers manage and protect farmland for future generations,” said Popham. “The ALR is the country with the best food production in BC and only makes up five percent of the land base in our province – this is of great importance for food security. The proposed changes, if implemented, would provide additional flexibility in the ALR for the Create living area. “

“We recognize that the previous government’s regulations do not reflect the needs of the British Columbians, and we therefore propose to provide more flexibility for small second homes.”

