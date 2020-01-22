advertisement

Farmers who have encountered machinery problems due to problems with red diesel are encouraged to record their problems with NFU Scotland (NFUS).

Union transport specialist Jamie Smart called on all producers involved to report any breakdowns or problems with machines via a joint online survey with the NFU in England and Wales.

“Fuel problems occurred before the harvest, but were much worse during the cold spell before Christmas,” said Mr. Smart, in a blog post on the NFUS website.

“They have resulted in the loss of power from tractors and machinery, malfunctioning and requiring premature filter changes, causing inconvenience and cost to agriculture and related industries.”

He said the union had worked hard to find a solution to the problem, which was said to be related to the biofuel content of red diesel.

“We continue to collect evidence from our members about their experiences and to test fuel samples and filters.

“Despite careful analysis, no common pattern has been revealed,” said Smart.

“Unfortunately, our results reinforce the complexity of the situation and the absence of a single problem or solution.

“All types of storage tanks, vehicles and machines can be affected, but sometimes one tractor on a farm can break down and another identical one can go on without being affected.”

He said the NFUS regularly holds teleconferences and meetings with fuel processing giant Petronieos, government officials and the NFU.

“Thanks to our work, NFUS got a place in a working group set up by the British Standards Institution to examine why it happened and how standards can be changed to prevent it from happening again in the future Added Mr. Smart.

“If members could complete the survey for each affected vehicle, this would allow NFUS, NFU and the Department of Transport to gather evidence to establish the reasons for the problems.

“Without this evidence, it will be difficult to get changes.”

The survey is online at bit.ly/2Pn891h

