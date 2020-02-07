advertisement

The President of NFU Scotland risked the wrath of environmentalists yesterday by appearing to question the existence of a climate change emergency and the benefits of planting more trees.

In his address to the annual union conference in Glasgow, Andrew McCornick compared the current language around climate change to a fire alarm, and said that farmers were told they needed to take urgent action but were not given any equipment or no information on how to tackle it. .

He said, “We need the tools and we need them as soon as possible, and we need to know that they work, or the call – hoax or not – was useless.”

Later, he claimed that climate change was something the industry could not understand.

“We are told it is coming, but we cannot reach out and touch or touch it, so there must be questions. Is it real or we are told? Future policy will be determined by it, we So we have to accept it. Whether it is true or not, we need the tools to tackle it because we need to reduce 75% of emissions by 2030, and that will be a massive question – with or without tools. “

Turning to the environmental benefits of afforestation, McCornick said there was no scientific agreement on global warming or cooling by trees, and called for a holistic approach to policy.

“The tree model will shift the growth potential of the food crops, livestock and rich flora and fauna that grazing systems provide with associated employment and communities benefiting from national GDP”, a- he declared.

“In the case of Scotland, it probably means importing food from a place that is deforested.”

The union leader called for more science funding “not only to prove what we say, but to guide us what to do next”.

