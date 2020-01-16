advertisement

Protesting farmers slept overnight in tractors in Dublin city center as traffic congestion continued on Thursday morning.

Around 60 tractors and trailers are located around Merrion Square and St. Stephens Green. Kildare Street, Merrion Street Upper, Merrion Square South, St. Stephen’s Green South and Molesworth Street are still closed to traffic and detours are available.

The blockade by individual farmers in Ireland goes beyond low beef prices. The demonstration, which started on Wednesday, is expected to continue until Thursday afternoon. It is the third protest by farmers in recent months.

Traffic was interrupted on Wednesday when tractors lined Westland Row and Lombard Street East. The vehicles were eventually brought to Merrion Square.

Castledermott’s John Dallon, Co Kildare, said he and other farmers will continue to have tractor blockages until the price of beef rises.

“The price for beef is currently 3.60 euros per kilo. If you look at the price of beef in England, we’re about 50 percent below average and 22 percent below average in mainland Europe. Why should we continue to be treated the way we are treated? “, He said.

“We believe that as individual farmers, we have to come to Dublin to bring the message home. We don’t want to be here, we have to work a lot on the farm, feed cattle at home … We are entitled to a living and we don’t get it. We don’t even get the cost of our production, how are we supposed to live? “

Derek Forde, a former beef farmer from Castleblayney, Co Monaghan, said he was there to support the farmers.

“I had to stop keeping cattle because it was not viable … it was difficult to get away from,” he said.

“Since you are currently a beef farmer, you are not even making a profit, you are running at a loss especially with cattle.”

Aontu leader Peadar Tóibín told the farmers that he would recommend their demonstration.

