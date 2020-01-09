advertisement

HARRISBURG, Pa. – While the Pennsylvania Farm Show is in full swing in Harrisburg in 2020, concern among state dairy farmers is growing about the future of their entire industry.

There is a lot to do at the Pennsylvania Farm Show and one of the highlights is the calving corner. Calves are born there every day in front of a live audience. The Farm Show is a place where dairy farmers teach people about the industry.

“We have an audience that is two to three generations away from agriculture. They don’t understand what’s going on, “said Harold Shaulis.

advertisement

While informing the public, Pennsylvania dairy farmers have it in mind that a few days ago one of the country’s largest milk distributors filed for bankruptcy. The bankruptcy petition of the Borden Dairy Company comes only a few months after a similar step from Dean Foods, the largest milk processor in the country.

“Liquid milk sales have fallen over the past 40 years and Van Borden is a liquid processor,” said Zach Myers of the Pennsylvania Center for Dairy Excellence.

Myers says that the Borden Dairy situation will not directly affect farmers here, but it does reflect a changing milk market over the past decade. From 2015 to 2018, dairy farmer Harold Shaulis says that farmers barely broke, even when selling dairy products.

“In recent years, dairy farmers throughout the state have been very tough. Some people make a little money, but most people lose their shirts, “Shaulis said.

The Farm Show has an area called Destination Dairy that teaches people how important the dairy industry is. Farmers tell Newswatch 16 that education is important.

“It brings consumers here, gives them the chance to see some of the animals involved in food production and gives them a taste of what it’s like to be in agriculture,” Myers explains.

Farmers say they continue to inform the public about the dairy industry.

The Pennsylvania Farm Show is the largest indoor agricultural fair in the country, with nearly 12,000 competitive exhibitions and 300 commercial exhibitions.

The 2020 show runs from 4-11 January from 8 am to 9 pm. daily, except Sunday, January 5, when it runs from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM, and Saturday, January 11, when it opens at 8:00 AM and closes at 5:00 PM

Admission is free. There is a $ 15 parking fee on all plots managed by Farm Show Complex.

40.273191

-76.886701

.

advertisement