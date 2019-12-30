advertisement

Farmer pulls police vehicle off the snow during the blizzard in North Dakota

The North Dakota Highway Patrol warned people in the southeastern part of the state of Monday, December 30, after a blizzard that struck parts of North Dakota and Minnesota over the weekend. Indeed, the police in Fargo showed how bad the conditions were – their patrol car needed a tow truck from Paul Sip, a local farmer. “We spent most of the day getting people out,” Sip wrote on Instagram, where he posted this video. “Has over 20 vehicles.” The city of Fargo said that on Sunday evening a travel ban remained in force for all of Fargo and that due to the storm, the city’s offices and services would not open until 12:00 p.m. on Monday. The National Weather Service said 10 to 15 inches of snow fell over the weekend in southeastern North Dakota and northwest of Minnesota. 12.3 inches were registered in Fargo. Photo credit: Paul Sip via Storyful

