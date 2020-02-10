advertisement

Neighborhood Counselor 11 Jeromy Farkas

They formed. Jeromy Farkas is calling for restrictions on Calgary councilors’ spending at the annual conference of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities after Postmedia reported that Coun. Joe Magliocca has spent two to three times more than his council colleagues and has spent meals with elected officials who said they would not eat with him.

Magliocca, who was Calgary’s city council representative on the FCM’s board of directors last year, says he paid just over $ 2,100 in hosting costs he incurred at the 2019 Quebec city conference and i publicly apologized for the “mistakes” in his spending.

Farkas said Monday that the urgent move announcement, which he plans to bring to a committee meeting on Tuesday, was driven in part by reports of Magliocca’s spending, but he said spending on the conference is something he wants to address for some. time.

The motion will require a “dramatic” reduction in the number of councilors going to the Canadian Federation of Municipalities conference each year, a ban on alcohol spending, and a requirement that councilors publicly present what they learned at the conference after they return.

Magliocca said last week that in the wake of details of his FCM spending, he will no longer spend any alcohol.

Last year, 10 Calgary council members traveled to Quebec City for the gathering of municipal leaders from across Canada.

