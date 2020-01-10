advertisement

FX’s TCA presentation for the Emmy-winning anthology series included Rock, inventor Noah Hawley, Ben Whishaw and more.

Almost three years will have passed by the fourth season of FX’s “Fargo” premieres in April, and audiences should be preparing for an unprecedented version of the series.

“Fargo” has not only left the Alberta wilderness to film in the United States – especially Chicago – the season is firmly rooted in the past, lending the show some historic bonafides with which it has only flirted in previous seasons , And not to mention the most significant change in the series’ DNA: the diversification of a cast whose paleness too often resembled the snowy winter fields in Minnesota.

There are so many hats too.

“This year we’re really dealing with the origins of American capital crime, the exploitation of cheap labor,” Hawley said of the coming season. “It was a long time before these people broke into what we consider mainstream America.”

The creator took his description of the season one step further and made his decision to turn the story in the 1950s.

“The story of a family is the story of America. History is a living thing. The way we keep it alive is to tell stories about it, remember it and keep it fresh, ”he said.

The fourth season of “Fargo” – or the fourth season – is about two crime syndicates in Kansas City that have made an unsettling peace with unusual means. The Cannon and Fadda families swapped their youngest sons, which means that Loy Cannon (Chris Rock) has to raise his rival’s child as his own – and vice versa. But when the head of the K.C. Mafia dies unexpectedly, everything changes. The official synopsis says, “It’s a story of immigration and assimilation, and the things we do for money. And as always, a story of fundamentally decent people who are likely to be above your heads. You know, Fargo.”

Ben Whishaw (as Rabbi Milligan), Jessie Buckley (Oraetta Mayflower), Jack Huston (Odis Weff), Jason Schwartzman (Josto Fadda) and Andrew Bird (Thurman Smutney) are there. Francesco Acquaroli, Gaetano Bruno, Salvatore Esposito, E’myri Crutchfield, Jeremie Harris and Anji White play different members of these interconnected families.

Hawley will again act as showrunner, writer and director, while Joel & Ethan Coen and Warren Littlefield will also act as executive producers. “Fargo” is produced by MGM Television and FX Productions, with MGM Television acting as the lead studio and international distributor.

At the center of Hawley’s story is rock, for which the screenwriter wrote the role. In fact, the comedian was committed to the project months before Hawley had a single script that showed him.

“You don’t start with anything, alone, and you have to fight your way up and hold what you have,” said the showrunner about the stand-up comedy in which Rock made his name. A description that also reflects the themes of “Fargo”.

“Racism was very good for me,” Rock joked, outlining similarities between his own work and key elements in season 4. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t certain aspects of the role that challenges the actor.

“Fargo is as funny as a Scorsese film,” he said. “It’s always in character, in history. I have to pay attention to that.”

And it’s not just the tone that rock wants to pay attention to. Recording the series is complicated because the camera is constantly moving. It is not a comedic spectacle with its close-ups and punch lines.

“It’s like the New England Patriots,” said Rock. “You have to run the course and the ball will be there. It’s not just about running fast. You have to walk the path for it to work. “

As for work, Rock said it will be back for him next Monday when filming for Episode 5 begins. And even if the actor isn’t excited to get back to work, Littlefield is. The executive producer of “The Handmaid’s Tale” said that returning to “Fargo” was like returning home.

However, Home is no longer what it used to be for the series. Hawley has seen the way his filmmaking has grown and changed since season one, when he felt the need to fall a little bit behind the original vision of Coen Brothers in the film.

“From season 2 and season 3 onwards, I started to express my own personality,” he said, referring to the intensive use of photography with long lenses throughout season 4, our own story. “

“Fargo” Season 4 premiere Sunday, April 19 at 10 p.m. ET on FX with two new episodes. Check out the trailer below.

