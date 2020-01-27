advertisement

Seamus Mallon was made public in the small chapel with the big name of the Church of St. James of Jerusalem in the parish of Mullaghbrack in Co Armagh, just outside his home town of Markethill.

Father Michael Woods, the pastor of Tandragee nearby, informed the congregation on Monday afternoon that he was baptized there a little more than 83 years ago. It is also where his wife Gertrude was buried in 2016.

On the cover of the funeral booklet was a characteristic photo of Mallon with a pipe in his mouth and a reflective expression on his face. Despite the fact that he had not smoked in many years, the picture hit him well.

On the back was a quote from Seamus Heaney’s The Canton of Expectation: “Knowing that there is one among us who has never strayed from all of his instincts, told him that he did the right thing and followed his lead That happens when the boat rises at the cloudburst. “

These lines served the former teacher, civil rights activist, longtime SDLP politician, Newry and Armagh MP and Assembly member, and the deputy first minister in the north’s first executive after the Belfast Agreement.

Everyone present knew Mallon as a man who always held his own.

The beautiful mass of music, prayer and memory was put together by his daughter Orla, but on his instructions in his last days.

At the end of the service he wanted the bard to be sung by Armagh, he said to her.

“Do you have anyone in mind?” Asked Orla.

“Well, nobody sings it better than I do,” he replied.

It was left to another teacher and friend, Joe Cullinane, to sing the bittersweet song of love, loss and memory – which he could do well – and how “happy boys make the best of old men”.

Full life

That too was typical of Mallon, a man who, outside of politics, lived a fulfilling life with a wink from youth to venerable age, be it on the Gaelic soccer field or on the amateur stage. Fly fishing or at races; or sing a ballad and sip a whiskey.

Some of this was reflected in the presentation of gifts that represented his life: Andy Pollak, who worked with Mallon on his autobiography A Shared Home Place, took the book to the altar – the title that reflected the type of Ireland he was after desired.

Order for the funeral of Seamus Mallon, former Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland, on Monday January 27th, photo: Liam McBurney / PA

Or as the main celebrant, Archbishop Eamon Martin, Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of all of Ireland, put it: “An appropriate tribute to the legacy of Seamus Mallon would be a renewed effort by all of our political leaders and all of us to build something up this’ shared hometown ‘was Seamus’ vision and his lifelong project. ”

In the prayer of the faithful, Mallon’s granddaughter Lara prayed that “the children in this country may be free to be friends with everyone”.

Among the gifts were his first address in front of the House of Commons in 1986, a photo of him with Pope John Paul II, and golf balls from the Rosapenna Golf Club in Co Donegal, a place that Orla and David had been a Bolthole for for decades him and his late wife gertrude from the troubles of political life.

There was a large participation in the funeral, Mass said in the church, and it was also transferred to the parish hall next door and to a purpose-built marquee across the street.

Daughter Orla Mallon (center left) hugs Pat, wife of former SDLP leader John Hume, after the funeral of Seamus Mallon. Photo: Liam McBurney / PA

There was one serving and two former Taoisighs, Leo Varadkar, Enda Kenny and Bertie Ahern. The current first minister and deputy first minister Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill were sitting together in the church, and the first minister, David Trimble, was also present, with whom Mallon had a lively, occasionally sparkling, but ultimately productive relationship when she was tried to anchor the now restored northern executive and assembly.

There were high-level representatives of most parties in the north and south, with the SDLP, of course, being the most represented. With so many characters from the past talking outside of the church, the inevitable sense was nostalgia and the passing of an era.

Old stories were retold, including how graffiti labeled “Hang Seamus Mallon – f ** k the Pope” appeared on a wall outside the Mallon house, and as Mallon said he always felt “the better part of the business ” to have. ,

Bertie Ahern attends Seamus Mallon’s funeral. Photo: Liam McBurney / PA

The archbishop told the community that Mallon was “a peacemaker, a bridge builder, a leader, a statesman, and a faithful worker for the kingdom of God.”

“He has settled into all the people who have suffered from the heart, and his consistent condemnation of violence from any source has often left him open to insults and unfair criticism,” he said. “But his principles, based on strong faith and a tireless commitment to a culture of life, have remained steadfast in the face of such opposition.”

Mallon’s great friend, former senior Irish diplomat Tim O’Connor, said they all said goodbye to a great chief of Irish political life. He described Mallon as the “giant of his time”, who alongside O’Connell and Parnell was considered an “outstanding speaker and parliamentarian”.

O’Brien also referred to the title of Mallon’s autobiography by quoting his “commitment to the common hometown based on peace, mutual respect and friendship”.

“Our prayer today,” he said, “in this beautiful church is that the future of our island, north and south, is determined and shaped by this heritage.”

