While her feature film debut has been widely recognized, the NYU is determined to tell specific African stories.

This is the latest edition of Breaking Black, a weekly column that focuses on emerging black talent.

Stories about immigrants’ experience are as old as cinema, but Tanzanian-American filmmaker Ekwa Msangi uses them to create something new. “Farewell Amor” is a quiet, evocative drama in which an Angolan family, who had been separated from visa struggles for a long time, finally reunites in Brooklyn – and becomes emotionally alienated almost instantly when they come to terms with one another at the age of 17.

Father Walter (Ntare Mwine) tries to break up a relationship while his wife Esther (Zainab Jah) has found religious consolation that he does not understand. In the meantime, she and her daughter Sylvia (Jayme Lawson) have to adapt to life in a new country, so each of them wonders if it is right to fight in America.

Msangi’s feature film debut celebrated its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival 2020, where producer Huriyyah Muhammad also received the Sundance Institute / Amazon Studios Producers Award. The film is inspired by a real story: Msangi’s uncle came from Tanzania to the United States in 1996 on a student visa with the intention of bringing her aunt with her. 24 years later, they are still separated and apply for visas that are refused. However, they hope that one day they will reunite. The film imagines a scenario in which this happens.

“I wanted to look at the gap that can grow between loved ones who are separated, whether through immigration or otherwise,” said Msangi. “How can you maintain this status and remain hopeful? But what happens when they reconnect, and is it even possible? I would love for the audience to step back and think about these ideas as if they were the characters. “

The figure of Sylvia proves to be a talented dancer, an ability that her father shares. Msangi wanted to use the idea of ​​dance as a universal language to expand the scope of the story and to communicate thoughts and feelings regardless of identity and culture.

“I thought it would be an interesting metaphor for relationships that would resonate,” said the filmmaker, who also has a background in dance. “Walter practices Mambo, a partner dance that doesn’t have a regular foot pattern. But you really need to work with your partner to understand what they’re causing you to do, what they’ll tell you, and how you both work together in this “relationship”. “

Dance also helped Msangi showcase a variety of African music – Congolese, Angolan, and generally South African music – which she hoped would counteract the West’s tendency to “aggregate everything.”

Nadia Kist

There are many who are not familiar with the circumstances that family members face in “Farewell Amor”, even though it is a situation that is hidden from the public. Broad political forces – including centuries of conquest, colonialism, and globalization – have long disadvantaged the global south.

“People do not seem to believe that in some cases it is not their intention that people risk a life if they leave their home country for another and leave families behind,” said Msangi. “There are so many in New York alone who do this. Your taxi driver is probably one of them, and he is likely to support a family at home with his salary. I just wanted to shed light on how complex the subject is. “

As a child of immigrants, Msangi was born in Oakland to Fulbright students who studied at Stanford University in the 1980s. They returned to Kenya when she was five years old.

Msangi grew up in an East African country where there was no original local program and said it was not immediately clear to her that there were African filmmakers. She rarely saw herself in the imported Indian and American films or in the British television shows.

“I complained so much about it, and finally my father said,” Why don’t you make your own films instead of complaining about what you don’t see? “She said.” And I thought, “OK, I will.” So I started thinking, “I will be the first African film pioneer.”

She later saw a late night show on a local Spike Lee television “School Daze,” “Well, great, I’m just going to do what he did.”

Inspired by Lee, she was inducted into New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts in 1998 at the age of 17. At first, however, she tried to accept her work as an African filmmaker when there was not much aesthetic understanding of an “African”. “

“There is a way an African can tell stories about Africans who don’t belong to certain stereotypes that people are very confused about,” said Msangi. “And that meant that we had to constantly negotiate and explain things that are inherent to us and that may not make sense to you due to limited awareness.”

Frustrated and discouraged, she almost gave up becoming a filmmaker. However, a decisive moment was her senior year when she took a course from African film historian Manthia Diawara. He introduced them to all the greats of African cinema, including Ousmane Sembéne, Djibril Diop Mambéty and Souleymane Cissé.

“That definitely changed me because I noticed that I was talking to the wrong audience,” she said. “I had to make films for Africans.”

With this specificity she found universality. “Farewell Amor” was almost universally recognized after its Sundance premiere. Endeavor Content takes care of all North American rights and claims to submit offers.

The end of the film is hopeful and open, but while Msangi wouldn’t rule out a sequel, she said there are other stories she wants to tell. “There is so much about African life that wasn’t touched on in the film,” she said. “I can’t spend 10 years with a story. It was difficult to finance this.”

She said that she would love to create in a world where there was a pool of Africans or people from color financiers who existed almost only to invest in films like theirs.

“I held a series of meetings, rubbed my shoulders, and saw what the hype in this film actually does because there is a lot of hype,” she said. “But I think who has money for this hype? What’s going on? ‘”

