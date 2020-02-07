advertisement

Super Bowl LIV is on the books and the Kansas City Chiefs are your world champions, but what does that mean for fantasy football nerds like us?

While Patrick Mahomes is likely to regain his position as the first quarterback selected in future fantasy football designs, I have different ideas about the position in 2020, which leads us to this much too early fantasy football mock design.

Practice fast mock drafts with our free mock draft simulator >>

advertisement

To complete this design, I dialed into the Fantasy Pros NFL Design Assistant, entered my league settings (12-man, PPR, 14-round snake design) and randomly selected my design position. With the eighth overall win in the draft, I took a deep breath, cracked my knuckles and let the games begin. Here’s what happened.

in the Round 1Five of the first seven selections were spent on backtracking, which meant I had the first bang on some big receivers. DeAndre Hopkins and Davante Adams seemed like a no-brainer, but there were still too many tasty running backs. After carefully examining Aaron Jones, Derrick Henry and Nick Chubb, I handed them over to the elusive Alvin Kamara.

Although knee and ankle problems prevented Kamara from surviving the hoped-for sensational season in 2019, he ended the top 10 second half of the season (in just 14 games played). And since the NFC South 2019 scores the second highest, Kamara is just too explosive to ignore in such an offensive league. I expect Kamara to have a nice bounce back season in 2020.

Come in early round 2I was surprised to see Austin Ekeler fly off the board – but why? As the top 4 fantasy RB in 2019, Ekeler at 2.02 is probably more of a bargain than a surprise. In order to compensate for my embarrassing lack of respect for disgust, I felt the need to win back another front-runner and decided by far the next best available rusher: Josh Jacobs. Even though I drove a crappy Kia Rio that kept letting me down, I let the new Kia spokesman take the wheel all day as my RB2.

I entered Round 3 I was pretty excited about my backfield, but now it was time to lock up a few passers-by. Keenan Allen has lost to me here, but I just didn’t feel it. Why not? I’m willing to bet that Philip Rivers’ upcoming departure is not a good sign for everyone in San Diego, Los Angeles, or wherever the Chargers are playing these days. So I reluctantly designed Allen Robinson, who tacitly appeared in 2019 as the eighth most productive PPR fantasy fan. Who knows, maybe Mitch Trubisky can find a way to get his 2020 game going?

I wasn’t crazy about the choice, so I quickly aimed at another wide-angle receiver Round 4, This time I found a man I absolutely love: my young Cooper Kupp. When Kupp 2020 starts a contract year, he should continue to develop his chemistry with Ryan Gosling – um, I mean Jared Goff – until 2020. In the meantime, I’ll tirelessly tweet GM Buffon Bills’ s GM Brandon Beane to make a decision as quickly as he can possible.

I was hoping to keep this bill with Devin Singletary as a rock-solid flex, but it was scooped up on the turn-in Round 5, I was amazed, but hey – the bills are very mixed up to come up with another draft for the upcoming NFL draft, so maybe this was a blessing in disguise?

I licked my wounds, swallowed my pride and took, oh man, oh no, I’m going to throw up … Julian Edelman at 5.08. I hate this choice with every gram of my #BillsMafia, but sometimes in fantasy football you have to turn to the dark side to win championships. Edelman will catch a million soccer balls again in 2020, with or without Tom Brady at the top. It felt disgusting, but I moved it in anyway – it will be a light-out WR3 for my season.

I felt pretty good when I entered Round 6where I usually go for a quarterback or a tight end. This year, however, I decide to wait for a signal caller because there are simply too many quality point manufacturers. So I looked at the tight ends. Evan Engram? Meh. Hunter Henry? Could be. I didn’t like the situation, so I decided to filter all remaining players for “Best Available”.

Suddenly I was discussing Phillip Lindsay against David Montgomery – a coin toss decision where I was looking for statistics. I’ve noticed that Montgomery has made 70 broadcasts to Lindsay’s 60 in the last four games of the 2019 regular season, a 2.5 stroke difference per game (which is a significant difference in fantasy football). Now I like Montgomery more, but then I remembered that I had already drawn Allen Robinson, and I usually don’t like having a running back and wide receiver from the same team in my fantasy team. That’s why I designed Lindsay with the hope that his passport goals will continue to exceed Montgomery’s in 2020. Quarterbacks and tight ends have to wait in this pattern design.

in the Round 7, David Montgomery was still just sitting there, so I took him straight away and then vowed to run back for the rest of this playful design.

After half of the design was finished, my team looked like this:

RB1 – Alvin Kamara

RB2 – Josh Jacobs

RB3 – Phillip Lindsay

RB4 – David Montgomery

WR1 – Allen Robinson

WR2 – Cooper Kupp

WR3 – Julian Edelman

Not bad, I thought.

And then I struck gold.

When Round 8 came over, I passed out. Gigantic toddler athlete Josh Allen was the best remaining player on the market and I made the choice without hesitation. It also didn’t look like I missed spectacular players after getting them. I liked Allen better than any other player who moved in after him, and before I knew it, I grinned like an idiot. Yes, I’m a Bills fan, but Allen’s rocket arm and centaur legs are the stuff fantasy football dreams are made of, whether you crash through hatches through tables or not. Josh Allen in round 8? You’re welcome.

When I entered Round 9I knew that I had to give my broad receiver corps more depth. Curtis Samuel topped the list of the best receivers available, and I wasn’t too fascinated by any of the others within his reach. Diontae Johnson, John Ross, Sammy Watkins? Not for me. So I pushed Samuel on the trigger and pushed my things into the tenth round.

Oh oh. My quest stumbled a little when I realized it was Round 10, and I still had no end. Tyler Higbee and Noah Fant were both on the board (not terrible), but I have this strange, inexplicable affinity for T.J. Hockenson, which was rated slightly lower than the others, but was also available. “Hell,” I thought. “I need a teammate to move if the Lions are participating in Thanksgiving!” So I took Hockenson, but if this were a real fantasy design, I would be sure to keep an eye on the waiver and agency market throughout the season ,

in the Rounds 11 and 12I grabbed Matthew Stafford and Royce Freeman. A good QB2 and a reliable handcuff for Phillip Lindsay. These players appeared to be a safe and logical choice. (So ​​much for swearing off back runs).

Harrison Butker chilled in there Round 13, but also Justin Tucker, who is generally considered the best football player in football. I like Tucker more anyway (don’t ask me why), so I was lucky enough to get him there.

Finally in Round 14I designed the Denver Broncos defense. You’re good, aren’t you? Eh, it doesn’t really matter. In this situation I took on the mentality “now draft, later stream”. (If I’m designing a defense so late in future fantasy designs, I’m sure I’ll consider all week 1 matchups before choosing my D.)

And that’s a wrap!

Sure, the 2020 Fantasy Football season is still a long way off, but it’s never too early to think about the best ways to win now. Until then, good luck with the preparation in the off season!

Click here or below to view the final design results and other sample designs.

Complete early pattern designs with our free design simulator >>

Jim Colombo is a correspondent at FantasyPros. More information from Jim can be found in his archive and follow him @ WideRightNBlue.

advertisement