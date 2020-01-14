advertisement

Rookie rap Roddy Ricch has reason to smile from ear to ear. The new hip hop newcomer has recognized that his single The Box had become his first single at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 list.

Highlights: Monday, Roddy hit Instagram to get to know his top level.

Key details: Pop superstar monday Justin Bieber hit Twitter to show Roddy some love and salute his world record.

advertisement

Wait, there is more: In response to Biebs and “Yummy” celebrity co-signatures over the weekend, social media broke the record with hilarious Roddy-themed memes.

Before you leave: “Yummy” and “The Box” competed for the last few days for the first place.

. RoddyRicch’s “The Box” hit a new daily record high on the Spotify world chart (new peak of # 2 with 6,043,209 on January 10).

– cartographic data (@chartdata) January 11, 2020

. @ Justinbieber’s Yummy hit a new daily high in Spotify global chart feeds (5,715,468 as of January 10).

– cartographic data (@chartdata) January 11, 2020

advertisement