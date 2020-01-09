advertisement

It started just like any other new year. A few days after Christmas, we made our way to the summer vacation training camp in Falls Creek, the small Australian mountain resort, about five hours’ drive northeast of Melbourne.

Typically, in an Olympic year, the numbers go up and the intensity is obvious.

It’s been over 20 years since I came to Falls Creek for the first time this time of year. At that time, the village was much quieter and there was nothing that matched the numbers that now allow you to climb into the oxygen-reduced air on the hilly, single-track paths.

I didn’t come back from Ireland until Christmas Day, so I didn’t think much about filling the car with groceries and a few good books, and I’m looking forward to getting away and enjoying the clear mountain air.

Then, on New Year’s Eve, a plume of smoke suddenly enveloped the village. It was so thick and thick that I went to bed early, closed all the doors and windows, and wondered if the activities would be restricted the next day. At that point, smoke was blowing from the bushfires in New South Wales, which had been burning for weeks. another state, apparently far away.

The smoke suddenly disappeared on New Year’s Day. It’s funny how you can feel absolutely safe from the lack of smoke in the air, especially when there haven’t been any fires nearby that raise immediate concerns. I met a couple of friends who climbed up the mountain from Mount Beauty and were happy to be cycling a few 50 km. Nevertheless, we had no sense that we would soon leave the mountain.

Later in the day there was a smoky haze over the village, the sun burned like a red fire in the sky, but the air felt okay for a smooth run, enough to convince me: my first run in 2020.

That night we had our first hint that fires could be a problem; We were put on an emergency guard and alarmed. Even so, there were many cars in the village and you felt some confidence in the numbers.

The next day’s training session was held in the village, with air quality still being more important than the reality of a fire. At this point, we were all checking the Victorian State Emergency app for warnings and updates. The air was clear, so we kept going, cycling, swimming and even running around the tennis courts at 6pm.

At that point there was discomfort. We decided to leave the next day, Friday morning. There was a circular advising them to leave the village by 10 a.m. the next day. but still with a feeling of calm before the panic that lay ahead.

We were sitting in a café thinking about what to choose. People quickly cleaned up with all their bags. If you looked at the emergency app, there was a clear road out of the village, but the warnings and fires loomed horseshoe-shaped all over the village. Suddenly we were in the line of fire.

Borrowed time

There was still time. The local CFA (Country Fire Authority) was confident Friday morning would be fine to leave. Earlier in the day I cycled from the village on Bogong High Plains Road towards Raspberry Hill, which had a fire under it, but how far away? This was 18 km from the village. I would normally drive up to 25 km, but when I got down, the air quickly filled with smoke. I passed two firefighters on the side of the road, plus a truck and a large excavator. I was just waiting for them to clear a line in the bush and try to contain the fire.

When I drove back there was suddenly smoke everywhere. I just hoped and prayed that I would be able to clean the air in the village again. It’s like trying to move the inevitable in your head and enjoying the borrowed time.

The air in the village was clear and I was confident that we could leave on Friday morning. At that point we received messages and calls from Melbourne to leave the village as soon as possible.

The busy village of athletes had begun to resemble a ghost town. The parking lots were empty, the smoke was coming back and there was an eerie feeling as the only activity was a couple of local CFA trying to start a car.

When we went back to the house and thought about dinner, packed the car, and cleaned the house before we left, the feeling of unease returned. Another check at the CFA: Should we go and drive through the night or wait until morning? Tomorrow will be good, they said, just pack your car and get ready to go.

The air was clear when we closed the door and went to bed, and I thought about a short run in the morning before we went out on the street. That was short-lived. The thick smoke was back early in the morning, and the only people outside were the firefighters who came up the mountain to prepare for the day ahead.

There was no panic but no hesitation as soon as we could go. Driving through smoke for most of the morning always reminded me of the sheer size of the fires that were constantly burning, still far away, but close in the background. We arrived in Melbourne shortly after lunch and in the evening there was an evacuation order in the village.

This week the fires behind Raspberry Hill are still burning and moving closer to the village, the horseshoe is narrowing and even with a little relief from the weekend rain, there are still a few hot days ahead that can increase the intensity and direction of the fire, the winds whirl around ,

Melbourne has a few days more smoke than others. We are still only on the verge of destruction and devastation in so many other cities and towns. It is difficult to understand how these cities will recover.

Bushfire relief

You get a glimpse of what it’s like when the training camp is cleared and plans need to be changed, but nothing to the extent of the communities of people evicted from their homes.

Still, it feels like the destruction and wildness of the fire touches everyone. People come together and try to help others. Wherever you turn in Melbourne, there is an opportunity to support Bushfire Aid and the people who lost everything and need to figure out where to start again.

In the past week, the running community has come together to be proactive. Elite international athletes training in Melbourne, including Irishmen Paul Robinson, Sean Tobin and Michelle Finn, who never made it to Falls Creek, have set up # kms4bushfires to collect donations from all the miles they have this week run, and donate to the Bushfire Relief Fund.

The forecast is hot for Friday, with another change in wind direction. Much is being discussed here about global warming. It depends on who you talk to, but I know that 20 years ago we definitely didn’t swim in the Falls Creek lake without a wetsuit. even if a wetsuit was rare.

Older people seem to think that this is always a thing in Australia, but the extent and scope of the fires, as well as how they band together and burn longer, are tougher and more unprecedented. It started just like any other new year.

