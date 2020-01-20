advertisement

The Desert Locust is the most dangerous migratory pest in the world capable of flying up to 150 km per day with the wind. (PHOTO / File)

KAMPALA – Desert Locust swarms in Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia – already unprecedented in size and destructive potential – could swell exponentially and spread to more countries in East Africa if efforts to control against the ravenous pest are not massively intensified in the region, FAO warned on Monday 20 January.

“It has become a situation of international dimension which threatens the food security of the whole sub-region. FAO is activating accelerated mechanisms that will allow us to act quickly to help governments organize a collective campaign to deal with this crisis, ”said FAO Director General QU Dongyu.

advertisement

“Authorities in the region have already revived monitoring activities, but given the scale and urgency of the threat, additional financial support from the international donor community is needed to gain access to tools and resources necessary to get the job done, “Qu says. “FAO is ready to leverage our expertise and facilitate a coordinated regional response,” he added.

Exponential expansion potential

The recent weather in East Africa has created conditions which favor rapid breeding of locusts. Without control, the number of crop-eating insects could increase 500 times by June.

These swarms – potentially containing hundreds of millions of individual locusts – can move 150 kilometers per day, devastating rural livelihoods in their relentless effort to eat and breed. A Desert Locust devours its own weight in food per day – about two grams.

Swarms continue to pour into Kenya from Ethiopia and Somalia and spread rapidly to the center of the country.

In Ethiopia, insects regularly move south towards the Rift Valley, the country’s breadbasket.

Ethiopia and Somalia have not seen locust swarms of this magnitude for 25 years, while Kenya has not faced a locust threat of this magnitude for 70 years.

South Sudan and Uganda are not currently affected but are in danger.

Shilabo, Ogaden, Somali region – Ethiopia – A herd of camels tries to make their way through an invasion of locusts (PHOTO / File)

Faced with an unprecedented threat

FAO provides forecasts, early warnings and alerts on the timing, extent and location of invasions and breeding.

The speed of spread of the pest and the size of the infestations are so far beyond the norm that they have pushed the capacities of local and national authorities to the limit.

Given the size of the current swarms, air traffic control is the only effective way to reduce locust numbers.

Air operations need to be scaled up considerably and very quickly in Ethiopia and Kenya. In addition, “In addition to pest control activities, our response must include efforts to restore people’s livelihoods,” said the Director-General of FAO. “Communities in East Africa have already been affected by prolonged droughts, which have eroded their ability to grow food and earn a living. We need to help them get back on their feet once the locusts are gone, ”said Qu.

At this point, and based on conservative estimates, FAO is seeking $ 70 million to urgently support pest control and livelihood protection operations in the three most affected countries.

Southwest Asia and the Red Sea region have also been affected

In India, Iran and Pakistan, many swarms of locusts have been present since June 2019 and breed. Some of these swarms have migrated to southern Iran where recent heavy rains have allowed them to lay eggs which could turn into swarms in spring 2020.

Egypt, Eritrea, Saudi Arabia, Sudan and Yemen are also experiencing significant breeding activity which could see locust bands developing in swarms in the coming months.

FAO closely monitors all situations and actively engages with all countries facing threats of desert locusts to support their response activities.

comments

advertisement