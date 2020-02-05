advertisement



Subscribe to: Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | SoundCloud | TuneIn | RSS | Youtube

Welcome to the latest episode of the FantasyPros soccer podcast. The show is moderated by Bobby Sylvester () and Mike Tagliere (@MikeTagliereNFL). Throughout the NFL season, we will interview selected experts and team correspondents who offer insights to help your squads.

Our new analyst, Kyle Yates, makes his debut as a member of the FantasyPros team by sharing his thoughts with the guys about last season’s most interesting stats. Is Lamar Jackson ready to step back in 2020 (3:50) and what do we think of Curtis Samuel (18:01) after an amazing campaign in 2019? Should we start to see Ryan Tannehill (38:15) as an elite QB, and may be his top wideout, A.J. Brown (50:16) to maintain last season’s production?

advertisement

sponsors:

Flawless auction – Get the best deals on sports memorabilia, including signed helmets and bespoke jerseys with guaranteed authenticity. Enter the FantasyPros registration code when you sign up to receive a free $ 5 credit.

grammatical – Thanks to Grammarly for supporting our podcast. You can get a 20% discount on a premium grammar account at grammarly.com/fantasypros.

Intro music courtesy of Absofacto. (Hear the full title here).

advertisement