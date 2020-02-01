advertisement



Subscribe to: Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | SoundCloud | TuneIn | RSS | Youtube

Welcome to the latest episode of the FantasyPros soccer podcast. The show is moderated by Bobby Sylvester () and Mike Tagliere (@MikeTagliereNFL). Throughout the NFL season, we will interview selected experts and team correspondents who offer insights to help your squads.

The Super Bowl is only a few days away and we have Ian Hartitz on the show to talk about all of our favorite bets for the big event. Will the two teams meet above or below (3:21) and Emmanuel Sanders is expected to have more than 2.5 receptions (10:50)? Is it wise to bet on Deebo Samuel, who scores the first touchdown (2:09 p.m.) because he has a huge return potential? As with every Super Bowl, there are more than a few non-sporting props that are always entertaining (26:11). We end the show by answering your questions about the mailbag (37:44). Have fun with the big game!

advertisement

sponsors:

Flawless auction – Get the best deals on sports memorabilia, including signed helmets and bespoke jerseys with guaranteed authenticity. Enter the FantasyPros registration code when you sign up to receive a free $ 5 credit.

ThriveFantasy – Come on #PropUp on ThriveFantasy for the big game! Get the daily fantasy sports app for player props. Use the PROS promo code when you sign up today and you’ll instantly get a match up to $ 25 on your first deposit!

grammatical – Get a 20% discount on a Grammarly Premium account at Grammarly.com/fantasypros.

Intro music courtesy of Absofacto. (Hear the full title here).

advertisement