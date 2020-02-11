advertisement

We currently have some typical close playoff races in which up to 10 teams compete for four wildcard slots and neither of the two divisions runs a team with the best result. The incredible shock of Columbus last year over Tampa Bay in the first round could raise hopes in all participating teams this year. In addition, the St. Louis Blues had the worst record in the league last year (still on January 3) and subsequently won the Stanley Cup.

I will be surprised and disappointed if there are not many activities before the close of trading this year for these reasons among other things. Parity is alive and well in the NHL, and it’s hard to imagine a GM not planning a key move or two to get its team over the top. Some league insiders sniff some smoke that turns into fire. So it is worth keeping track of the chatter as upcoming moves can have a significant impact on your players and on some of the suggestions below.

When I wrote this, a pretty big deal went under: Jason Zucker (who I pimped up last week) is now a Pittsburgh Penguin with a very real chance of playing with Crosby or Malkin. If you haven’t picked him up last week, you have no time to waste as he doesn’t stay long as a free agent.

Who is hot and who is not, here are the teams with seven or more wins in their last 10 games:

Columbus, Tampa Bay – eight wins

Boston, Montreal, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia – seven wins

Teams with three or fewer wins are:

Ottawa, Detroit, St. Louis, Arizona, Los Angeles (one win)

center

Jeff Carter (LA): 16%

Last week I had something to do with whether the kings would move a goalkeeper, but I thought it could happen quickly instead of Jack Campbell being traded. Jeff Carter is also a candidate for a move because he doesn’t have a standstill clause in a contract that could be bearable for a team looking for a number two center with massive experience in the playoffs (120 games). He has 16 goals this year and two more years on his deal ($ 5.3 million cap hit). This isn’t a top guy, but it could be a decent consolation if LA takes back a salary in a business.

Tomas Hertl (SJ): 36%

This is only for goalkeeper or dynasty league owners since Hertl is on IR. With 36 points in 48 games, Hertl is on the verge of being a real keeper (especially on IR). His stats were a bit better than Vladimir Tarasenko’s last year when he played another game but scored two more goals and eight more points. If it was added to your league, I would add it immediately and turn it on as a weekly starter next year.

Left wing

Anthony Duclair (OTT): 36%

Ottawa wants to choose a lottery next year, so it’s questionable whether they see Duclair as part of a remodeling or an asset they can move for a solid return. He’s only 24 years old, but with an assist in his last seven games, his incredibly hot start to the season looks a bit suspicious these days. Duclair could get hot again in the right team (and line).

Gustav Nyquist (CBJ): 24%

Columbus has really turned its season lately (8-1-1 record in the last 10 games), and Nyquist has definitely contributed 35 points in 56 games. These are not great statistics until you use perspective. Columbus is 25th in the team standings and Nyquist is second in the team in this category. With their playing style, I wouldn’t expect anything more than constant production and a decent +/- mark, but probably a lot of blue jackets fly under the radar, so it could be a simple pickup.

Right wing

Kyle Palmieri (NJ): 67%

Palmieri is one of the most underrated players I can imagine. Like Columbus, New Jersey is offensively in the top seven in the league and Palmieri lost its two best playmakers to Taylor Hall (trade) and Nico Hischier (injury). Since his arrival, Palmieri has scored 24 or more goals in each of his four seasons, and has already scored 20 in 50 games this year. He is 29 years old and has a modified no-trade clause. However, I have to believe that he is open to a change if management turns to him. Even if he stays in New Jersey, he’s a solid starter.

Kevin Fiala (MIN): 18%

Fiala is grouped with Nyquist, who has also scored 35 points so far (50 games). I would be surprised if he was moved since he is only 23 years old and was only acquired by the Wild last year. His chance is with an increased ice age and a stint on the top line with Eric Staal and Zach Parise. He has already had a 48-point season and could easily exceed it this year.

defense

John Klingberg (DAL): 75%

This guy should be almost 100% owned. I know he deviates a little bit from his production this year and has been injured for a while, but he has averaged 54 points and 10 goals per season in the past three years. Dallas fights aggressively (especially in advance) and this will affect almost any defender production. This team is in the middle of the playoff race and Klingberg is in a very good position to tear down the track.

Jared Spurgeon (MIN): 19%

Spurgeon also has a modified no-trade clause, but could be a valuable asset if the game finds a willing trading partner to switch to. At 30, Spurgeon is still a productive player (24 points in 48 games) and a valuable power play quarterback who is an important factor in the playoffs. If he stays in Minnesota, he is on average 22:29 defense partner of Ryan Suter.

goal

Corey Crawford (CHI): 38%

Chicago is 6-2-2 in their last 10 games, but is still in last place in the Central Division. The Blackhawks will at least have to watch the phone with their two goalies next year unless they actually vote. Crawford has a no-movement clause, so he would have to do without it, and Robin Lehner could be more appealing to other teams anyway. If Lehner moves and Crawford stays, Chicago is playing well enough now that you can expect solid production.

sleeper

Kevin Labanc (SJ): 19%

San Jose was a big disappointment this year, but Labanc could be a bright spot for the future. Labanc, a late-round gem, scored 107 points in his second season in the OHL (68 games) when many stars tried to score one point at a pace. He then scored 23 points in 21 AHL games before making a full-time appearance with the big club. He plays in the second row with Joe Thornton and Timo Meier and is a particularly interesting goalkeeper.

Sheldon Curtis is a well-known author at FantasyPros. More information about Sheldon can be found in his archive and follow him @sheldon_curtis,

