There are only a handful of games this week as the all-star game is scheduled for this Saturday in St. Louis. While many owners take a break from their league for a few days, you can plunge into a few free agents who can help you out on the track (no days off).

Gerard Gallant’s fire in Las Vegas was another surprise in a turbulent NHL season, and there’s a good chance he won’t be out of a job for long. The 118-75-20 is impressive enough, but throw in the fact that it has taken over a Frankenstein squad that most believe would be uncompetitive for three years, and you have an x-factor that could strongly influence a team.

Who is hot and who is not, here are the teams with seven or more wins in their last 10 games:

Tampa Bay, Columbus – eight wins

Florida, Pittsburgh, Dallas, Chicago, Vancouver – seven wins

Teams with three or fewer wins are:

Detroit, New York Islanders, Anaheim, Los Angeles

Ottawa (a win!)

With that in mind, let’s take a look at some of the exceptions this week.

center

Nazem Kadri (COL): 61% owned

Until then, Kadri has been an under-the-radar player in his career. Always in shadow in Toronto, he’s in a similar situation in Colorado, playing behind three superstar strikers. He is tough (already 89 minutes), has a tie with the team leading the goals of the strikers (59) and with 15 points takes the team’s second place in scoring goals. He plays a healthy ice time of 5:40 p.m. centered the second line and can be a semi-regular start for most teams.

Nick Foligno (CBJ): 18% owned

Another physical center, Foligno, doesn’t look like he’s ever the type to score 31 goals in a contract year. However, it gives you some constant values ​​in other areas, such as: B. Hit (152), and he could finish strong with a season over 40 points if Columbus continues to play well.

Left wing

Oliver Bjorkstrand (CBJ): 20% owned

Bjorkstrand is a different type of player from Foligno because he can inflict serious crime on your return after an injury. Scoring two goals in his first second leg is a great sign and he has a pace of 55 points (throughout the season). Bjorkstrand plays an average of more than 17 minutes a night in the front row and is a breakout candidate for the late season.

Viktor Arvidsson (NSH): 61% owned

Arvidsson moans through an inferior campaign with only 11 goals and 20 points in 35 games. He broke through with just 34 goals in just 58 games (almost 50 goals) last year and has seasons with 29 and 31 goals. Maybe a new voice behind the bench will help free him from his radio, and when that happens you definitely want him in your lineup.

Right wing

Travis Konecny ​​(PHI): 69% owned

The flyers seem to draw very well, but continue to fight in the overall standings. Konecny ​​has been one of their better favorites lately, and they took him late in the first round of the 2015 draft. With 42 points in 46 games, he is tied to points for team leadership because he enjoys his breakout year. While he launched an impressive 49-point campaign last year, he seems to be outperforming this personal best, and is pacing 75 points. It’s a weekly start at this point, so get it as long as you can.

Wayne Simmonds (NJ): 22% owned

This is just a guess, as I believe that Simmonds will be one of the most likely trading targets in the next few weeks. After swapping for Taylor Hall and firing her GM, New Jersey plans to rebuild and Simmonds doesn’t seem to fit very well. It could still be a valuable asset because many teams would like to have a talented power forward shotgun during the playoff route. He hit a wall in New Jersey, but this man scored 24 or more goals six times. If he has the chance, he could rediscover that goal for a better team.

defense

Erik Gustafsson (CHI): 48% owned

Gustafsson showed up in the NHL scene last year (his third season in the league). After scoring 30 points in his first 76 games, he doubled that number in 79 competitions last year, including 17 goals. With 22 points in 49 games he’s not nearly as fast this year, but he’s still a solid offensive defender in a suddenly hot Blackhawks squad.

Shayne Gostisbehere (PHI): 19% owned

The Ghost has had a tough season so far, which was spooked at times by its own trainer and now has a knee injury. Gostisbehere is well on the way to returning by the end of January and is another top-notch trading destination, as it looks in Philly. His talent is undeniable, with a rookie season with 46 points (in just 64 games) and a career season with 65 points two years ago. I don’t like his chances of a sudden turnaround in flyers, but if he is treated and his opinion is correct, he can produce as well as anyone else.

goalie

Corey Crawford (CHI): 35% owned

Crawford is 35 years old and will be a UFA next season. Therefore, he could move before the deadline. After some serious concussion problems, he was employed by a mediocre Chicago team and could be the type another team turns to when his starter is injured. It’s a hide-and-seek game, but stranger things have happened than when a guy like Crawford comes back strong.

sleeper

Morgan Frost (PHI): 1% owned

Frost was sent to the AHL, although he seemed to be playing pretty well with the big club. His stats weren’t great (7 points in 18 games), but it was most likely an effort to give him more ice age that was behind the downgrade. He starts producing on the farm and his junior stats (310 points in 257 games) show his skill. If he can take his game to the next level in Lehigh Valley, he could soon get a permanent call.

Sheldon Curtis is a well-known author at FantasyPros. More information about Sheldon can be found in his archive and follow him @sheldon_curtis,

