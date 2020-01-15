advertisement

We are now in the middle of the NHL season and can easily spot some trends. It looks like the owner group in New Jersey is tired of lottery games now that they have fired their head coach and CEO. Ray Shero made the Devils fantasy relevant when he acted for Taylor Hall and designed Nico Hischier and Jack Hughes. Shero has been brave at times and it will be interesting to see if his dismissal will affect potential trades for the rest of this season.

It looks like half a dozen teams will currently be salespeople, but others (like Montreal, Buffalo, and the New York Rangers) could wait a few more weeks to see if they can still reverse their season. Tampa Bay, Dallas, Vancouver and Calgary seem to have repaired their ships and they might be buyers, while teams like Florida and Arizona seem to be replacing their annual seller brand with that of a motivated buyer.

Who is hot and who is not, here are the teams with seven or more wins in their last 10 games:

Tampa Bay – nine wins!

Vancouver – eight wins

Pittsburgh, Dallas, St. Louis, Calgary – seven wins

Teams with three or fewer wins are:

Montreal, Ottawa, Detroit, Colorado, Winnipeg, LA, Anaheim

center

Eric Staal (MIN): 35% owned

Bruce Boudrea used to have a solid reputation as an offensive coach, but Staal is currently the top scorer in the wild with 33 points in 45 games. The 35-year-old pivot returned from a career downtrend after 65 and 76 points in his first year in Minnesota, but appears to be limited to a player with more than 50 points. He still centers the top line and averages 17 minutes a night, so he should at least be a solid depth guy.

Noel Acciari (FLA): 26% owned

Acciari is listed on the second line in Florida as a winger (also known as a “center”). The Panthers have slowly but surely developed into an exciting team to watch. They are currently second in the league. Most leagues score more goals than goals. If this is a real emphasis in your goal structure, Acciari’s Cy Young stats (17 goals, three assists) may be worth a statement. He also has an astonishing 70 blocked shots to date if that’s a terrible value for you.

Left wing

Tanner Pearson (VAN): 36% owned

Pearson played on three different teams during the 2018/19 season, but he may have found a good home in Vancouver. He is currently in the lead with Bo Horvat and Loui Eriksson and has 34 points in 46 games. He also scored 62 goals and 113 shots and earned 16:24 ice age per night.

James Van Riemsdyk (PHI): 26% owned

Van Riemsdyk is now in the third row in Philly and still has the talent to improve the lineup and extend his ice age (although 15:16 is not bad for a third row player). His +2 mark is solid for this team and he still shoots the puck with 106 shots in 45 games. The Flyers seem to be close to the waistcoat in Alain Vignault’s first season as head coach, but there’s a lot of offensive talent in this squad, and Van Riemsdyk is still able to complete a 55-point season.

Right wing

Dominik Kubalik (CHI): 19% owned

Chicago ranks last in the Central Division, and these types of teams tend to experiment with different line combinations. Enter Dominik Kubalik, who is on the top row with Jonathan Toews and John Quenneville. Kubalik is a 24 year old rookie who most recently played in Switzerland but also spent some time in the OHL. He only scored about 40 points in the junior phase, but he could be one of the guys who took longer to find his game. He already has 16 goals and could make a constant contribution if he stays in the top six in Chicago.

Brett Connolly (FLA): 14% owned

Connolly is also in the second row in Florida (with Acciari) and he may still be hoping to find his home as this is already his fourth team in the NHL (in nine seasons). It’s not a great look when a top 10 draft pick moves so much, but Connolly is already producing this season as he has 16 goals so far. He also has many talented teammates in this squad, as well as a very successful coach in Joel Quenneville.

defense

Ryan Graves (COL): 44% owned

Graves finished second in the NHL (+/-) with an impressive +29 in 44 games. He has also scored six goals, 15 points, and is active in all areas (84 shots on goal, 75 goals and 89 blocked shots). This is a type you can use for another defender who is injured or who only has two games in a given week.

Radko Gudas (WAS): 30% owned

Gudas is a striking machine, with 126 in his first 46 competitions this season. His overall game seems rounded, as he is well on his way to scoring 26 points in his career and scoring an impressive +20 so far. He is another depth man, from whom you should expect constant production if you include him in your lineup.

goalie

Joonas Korpisalo (CBJ): 43% owned

I still recommend stash games, and for goalies you may have to make this move earlier because there are obviously fewer options available at this position. Given knee injuries, it is difficult to predict when a goalkeeper will feel comfortable and ready to return to the kink. However, his schedule is for mid-February unless there are setbacks. Before the injury, Korpisalo was the undisputed goalkeeper number one in Columbus with really solid statistics (17-10-4, 2.49 GAA, 0.913 percent savings).

sleeper

Kailer Yamamoto (EDM): 5% owned

Yamamoto has an excellent opportunity at the moment as he has been appointed by the AHL and plays with superstar center Leon Draisaitl and underestimated Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. Yamamoto has so far achieved good results with five points in his first six games and is himself a legitimate offensive talent (291 points in 230 WHL games). He is only 21 years old and tiny, but he could be a decisive factor if you stick to the big club.

Sheldon Curtis is a well-known author at FantasyPros. More information about Sheldon can be found in his archive and follow him @sheldon_curtis,

