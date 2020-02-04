advertisement

Hello Tuesday, I hope everyone is excited about the great matches that have taken place in the past week. NBC may have dropped the ball because it didn’t broadcast a real NHL rivalry game, but I know the hockey world heard about it and saw the highlights. If it wasn’t enough to see the old hockey from teams that hate each other, we had to look at it again a few days later. Of course, if you haven’t been paying attention lately, I’m talking about the fantastic, battering, hateful rivalry between Edmonton and Calgary that has grown even more in the past week. In two games between the teams, there were a total of 18 goals and too many penalties to be counted. This is the hockey that we will see from all teams and it should delight everyone.

Jonathan Toews (C-CHI)

Well, the captain is finally back this year. It’s a great time to buy or stick to Toews. Despite its gruesome start to the year, the Chicago Blackhawks are just three points behind a wild card spot with a few games in hand. The schedule for February is difficult because of the remaining 13 games a month, only three are home games. Also, there is no team under 0.500 this month. Nonetheless, the Blackhawks took a step earlier this week to win defender Nick Seeler, which could indicate that the organization is trying to buy before the deadline, and in this case I would be all top players on one team buy who does this can play well when his players perform.

Pierre-Luc Dubois (C – CLS)

In a team that many thought was at the bottom this year, the Columbus Blue Jackets are surprisingly the third in the Metropolitan Division with a great 8-1-1 record in their last ten games. A new young face that works its way into the league and our fantasy world is Dubois. He has 42 points a year and eight points in the last four games. Since the beginning of the new year, he has scored 15 of these points, is a +10 and has 1.15 PPG. At 21, he managed to play a prominent role in the team and also logged power play minutes (and points).

Jakub Vrana (LW – WHAT)

It is always difficult to choose players from the top teams, as I know that it will be difficult for most owners to get to grips with. Vrana is around 70% stake in leagues this year, which means you can still use it as a loaner in smaller leagues or if you have an injury. In larger leagues, trading with him is difficult, but doable. Since the beginning of 2020, Vrana has eight goals, six assists in twelve games and three Powerplay points – one of them a goal. Washington’s schedule isn’t a very daunting task this month as they play six home games and five away games against a good mix of teams that are over and under 500. Take the chance that someone will sell it.

To sell

I heard you loud and clear, so I’ll give you a few big names for sale. Perhaps the following can be traded for the above players.

Jamie Benn (C, LW – DAL)

A player I pulled into the first round a few years ago is 90 percent league owned this year. Benn is a big name to consider to lure some better players. He has a weak position of 25 points this season in 51 games. He has a single-digit score in PPP and a -5 in +/-. The fascination wanes. There are simply too many players you can find or swap to help your team. Hopefully Benn isn’t the reason why you look outside in the playoffs. With eight points since the beginning of 2020, there are no signs that the team is changing significantly. However, I once again introduce the asterisk to this player to be sold to a high-ranking opponent. Oh wait – Dallas is a competitor, but Benn was still a disappointment.

Josh Bailey (LW, RW – NYI)

It is well on the way to reaching its lowest point in five years. Bailey was another disappointment of the season. Sell ​​or drop it in any league, and that includes the dynasty. He may be on his way to becoming a journeyman soon, but that doesn’t mean his points will go up. He has four points in the last two games and seven in the last six. Sell ​​high to anyone who listens.

Football is officially over and we can all just focus on hockey for a while. I love this time of year, great NHL games on TV every day and almost all of them with some kind of playoff implication. Let’s sit back and watch them unfold together. As always, hockey friends, have fun.

