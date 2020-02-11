advertisement

Most leagues are one month before the start of the fantasy playoffs. But let’s not forget the trading date before we get there. The NHL trading deadline ends on the 24th of this month, and some standard fantasy hockey leagues have a trading deadline until the 19th. Most of my leagues adjust the date according to the day after the NHL deadline and things seem a lot to make it more interesting – and people are more willing to switch players based on what other teams in the league have been doing. No matter what time it is, it is getting closer.

Why don’t we mix it up this week and take a look at some teams that I think are buying and selling on the cut-off date, along with some players who need to buy and sell.

to buy

Vancouver Canucks

Alright. At the time of writing this article and in terms of overall rating, the Canucks come first. The Oilers have dropped to second place but still have a game in hand and are just one point behind. As young as they are and with many new faces, look for the Canucks to become buyers when the deadline approaches. You could sell a few draft picks with some minor league players to win one or two veterans, most likely a top 15 striker with a top 8 defender.

J.T. Miller (LW, RW – VAN)

The young striker is two points ahead of his best 56 points in his career, and there are 26 games left in the season. It is owned by around 90 percent of leagues, but should be owned across the board. In the last 10 games, except this evening, he has 10 total points and is one of the ice age leaders on the Canucks. With the Canucks on a home stand, Miller can quickly collect some points. This could be someone for whom you can trade in a dynasty league: he has youth and is in a young hockey team with promising prospects.

Philadelphia Flyers

The flyers, which are located at the second wildcard location, seem to be under the radar all year round. It seems that they like it that way. Shortly before the deadline, they may need to take a few steps to strengthen this defense and may try to get a top five offensive player. Their record was impressive this year and they have a good schedule for their last over 20 games. I say that because even if you compete against a top team, you will compete at home – that’s the case with Boston, St. Louis and Pittsburgh, and it benefits them, especially since they have one of the better home records in ice hockey.

Sean Couturier

He is another player with a high participation rate of around 85 percent. This is a player who should be close to 100, even if he’s more of a boom-or-bust type. I say boom or bust because Couturier has had four senseless appearances in the last 10 games. In these ten games, however, he collected 13 points. This means that if he scores a goal, it is likely to be a multi-point game. He’ll be a player who could win you one big game in the fantasy playoffs a week.

To sell

The Golden State (Anaheim Ducks, Los Angeles Kings, San Jose Sharks)

Obviously, all California teams are at the bottom of the league and almost at the bottom of the league. A player will not make any of the three teams a competitor. So look for all three teams to sell and sell a lot. Each team is looking for young talents and young talent to sell players like Anze Kopitar (LAK), Brent Burns (SJS) and Ryan Getzlaf (ANH). Yes, businesses that contain all of these names can take place.

Cam Fowler (D – ANH)

It is still owned by 22 percent of the leagues. Why? His mark of 28 total points is mediocre at best and only seven PPP. If I’m right that the ducks will sell a few pieces before the deadline, it will be a struggle for the seasoned D-man to have an exhausted team for the rest of the season – and that’s when he isn’t one of the pieces sold. Fowler has six points in his last 18 games for a total of 0.33 points per game. Its consistency has decreased and there are many ways to store it on the bench.

Dustin Brown (RW – LAK)

Brown is slowly losing dexterity and offensive performance. He is still in 27 percent of the leagues, although he only has 24 points. Four powerplay points this year are terrible. Brown always seemed to be a player withdrawing with the Kings, and that could happen after this year. No team will be interested in him by the deadline, and if the kings become big sellers, Brown could end his career in one of the worst years of his career with players who are almost half his age.

This is definitely my favorite time in the hockey season and the fantasy season. Teams move, and these movements can help or harm your fantasy team as much as it can help or harm the actual team. We are facing another wild ride. As always, hockey friends, have fun.

