We’re marching towards the playoffs and even before that, the trading date for most fantasy hockey leagues. By now, you should have your team under control and try to make that final push to either get into the playoffs or stay in the race. A few weeks before the deadline, I would like to give you some players that you should think about in the next few weeks. I may have mentioned some of these players in the past, but definitely take a look. These players could only be the help you need to get in or out – a player can make the difference between getting in and out.

to buy

Dominik Kubalik (LW, RW – CHI)

I really don’t like placing replayers so close to each other in articles, but Kubalik is currently only represented in 23 percent of the Yahoo leagues. I scratched my head as to why he is no longer on duty rosters. It’s easy when the owners notice the Blackhawks’ injury issues. In his last five games, he has eight total points. Five of his points were goals, so he not only stuffs the statistics with templates, but also puts the puck for Chicago online. If we expand to just 10 games, he still has over one point per game with 12 points in those 10 games. Why don’t we pick this guy up? You could even trade in something small for him if someone in your league was smart enough to grab him.

Tristan Jarry (G – PIT)

If one player fails, substitute another player and watch them shine. It’s been the path of the penguins for as long as I can remember, and Jarry is no exception. He won three in his last four appearances. In the last 10 games of the Penguins, Jarry started nine of them and won eight for Pittsburgh. Jarry has a hot hand right now and the penguins are sure to ride him. He also has a league-leading savings percentage of 0.932 and a GAA of 2.08. With Crosby still hopefully returning before the All-Star game, both Jarry and the team are in an excellent position for the rest of the season if they can keep up.

Pavel Francouz (G – COL)

Another goalkeeper? Yes, there are two that are very remarkable and should be searched for as soon as possible. Sure, he’s just splitting the time, but when he’s between the pipes, it was nothing but W. Nine of his last eleven starts were victories, and he also gives you a percentage saving of 0.926 with 2.41 GAA. It is a must for your team when it starts in Colorado.

To sell

Jake DeBrusk (LW, RW – BOS)

DeBrusk is not a sale because it will suffer a massive decline or because it is injured. It’s a sale because I think you can get a little more for the value his name has. DeBrusk is exactly on the right track to reach the point mark that he has achieved in the first two seasons, and that’s not a bad thing, but I believe that someone else will easily pay for a player who achieves his Points was somewhat inconsistent. DeBrusk likes to collect his points in one game and then has a few games without rating, which is not a problem in a standard league. In other formats, that’s a different story because a week without points can have ramifications for your team.

Jesper Fast (RW – NYR)

Hurry up and sell it up. Although it may not be in many leagues, if you did, I would sell it at a time that could be considered the highlight of its season. He has four points in his last five games and nine points in his last ten games. A simple calculation shows that the last ten games are half of his points, while the previous 33 games are the other half. The problem is that he only has 18 points in total this season, and his success seems to be highly dependent on Artemi Panarin’s performance.

I hope that everyone continues to enjoy the season and that you enjoy the march into the playoffs. And as always, have fun, hockey fans.

