Week 13. Gosh, how time flies. It seems like yesterday when we admired all the teams we designed. At the same time, scratching where we are now was a difficult task. Most of our teams don’t look like the juggernauts we started the season with. What is time Is it an invention of our imagination? It could be, but before I plunge into an esoteric rabbit hole, the fact that there are still about eight weeks left in the fantasy basketball season depends on your league settings. In this sense, every point, rebound, assistant, turnover, shot, block and theft counts. Make sure you maximize the number of games per week and use the waiver to your advantage. Below are some players who can help you achieve fantasy fame.

Ownership shares come from the Yahoo database, and only the players who are represented in less than 50% of the leagues are highlighted.

Norman Powell (SG / SF-TOR) – 46% owned

Powell missed 11 games due to a shoulder injury but returned last Sunday, delivering 20 points, three rebounds, four assists and a steal in 31 minutes. Since Fred VanVleet is out of action for a long time due to a thigh injury, Powell should continue to have a lot of playtime. Nick Nurse has driven his starters into the ground, so that a medium to high game time of 30 minutes is not excluded. Powell is a capable scorer who scores many points and three points, but also delivers some rebounds, assists and steals. The shot efficiency is fantastic as he does 49% of his field goal attempts and 83% of his free throw attempts. The usage rate is 20 and sales are tiny at 1.6 per game. When VanVleet returns, Powell will return to a bank role and play approximately 25 minutes per game. Until then, however, you’ll reap all of the fantasy treats Powell should offer.

Darius Garland (PG – CLE) – 44% owned

In the last four games, Garland has been a top 60 fantasy player. He has an average of 36 minutes, 17 points, 2 three points, 2 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals. The field goal percentage was 49%, while it was perfect from the start. The usage rate was 20.6 and sales were low at 2.5 per game. The increase in assists is the biggest positive for me as I was afraid that he would be Collin Sexton 2.0, a one-dimensional goal scorer who just screwed up a few shots. However, this is not the only reason for optimism. This is Garland’s first year and he has already shown improvements. Since the Cavaliers are likely to trade some of the veterans at the close, he could get more stake. In conclusion, the Cavs said about the trading period that Garland is untouchable. He will have as many production options as he can.

Omari Spellman (PG – GS) – 36% owned

Spellman has started the last two games for the Warriors. During this stretch he averaged 27.3 minutes, 14.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 1 block and 3.5 three-pointers. Free throwing was 57%, but I wouldn’t worry about that number as he shoots 78% off the line this season. That was good for the top 50 production! Spellman overtook Willie Cauley-Stein on the depth map, so that’s positive. In addition, its ability to expand its defense is invaluable. Now what happens when Kevon Looney returns and the hot shoot cools down? The start gig seems to be losing, but there is a chance that it will eventually return to a reserve role.

Elfrid Payton (PG – NY) – 28% owned

I am surprised that Payton is only owned in 28% of the leagues. Has everyone thrown in the towel and turned to baseball? Assists are a valuable asset, especially from a starter who plays almost 30 minutes per game. Hmmm, weird. Anyway, Payton has been one of the top 50 players in the last four games. The points will rarely be voluminous, but he’s recently averaged 12.5. He also takes five rebounds per game and steals 2.5 per. The usage rate is over 21 and sales are manageable at 2.3. Now percentages are always the problem for Payton. He shoots 48% of the field and hasn’t missed a free throw in the last four games. These numbers will go down. He is currently 41% off the field and 53% off the line in season. A realistic expectation for the future is 43% from the field and 60% from the line. If you can deal with the drop in percentages, Payton can be an inexpensive source of assists, steals and rebounds.

Christian Wood (PF / C – DET) – 31% owned

Wood has been fantastic in the last two games. He has an average of 26 minutes, 17.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, two assists, 1.5 steals, a three-pointer and three blocks! We have always been in love with the potential that Wood has, and most of the time he did when he was given the opportunity. Nevertheless, there is one reason why he will be part of his fifth team in five years, namely problems with maturity. As a result, Dwane Casey slowly brings him along. He hardly played in the first half in the last game against New Orleans, but was included in the line-up after Andre Drummond’s bank deposit. Wood is therefore at risk and could play about 15 minutes per game. However, the positive scenario is that Drummond is traded. Then there is a good chance that Casey has no choice but to free Wood.

Sekou Doumbouya (SF / PF – DET) – 30% owned

Doumbouya was the main beneficiary of the Blake Griffin injury. In the last four games, he had an average of 29 minutes, 12.8 points, 1.3 three-point points, 3.5 rebounds and one theft. Shooting was unsustainable at 57%, but it has a good strike with range behind the bow. He was selected 15th overall in the draft, and since the Pistons look like they are ending the season with their young players, Doumbouya should be given many opportunities to contribute.

Get free start / seat and waiver tips for your fantasy team >>

Stan Son is a well-known author at FantasyPros. To read more about Stan, check out his archive and follow him @Stan_Son,

