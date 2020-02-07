advertisement

If you’re something like me, you love trading – that’s the best part about playing fantasy sports. With trading, you can really get involved as general manager of your imaginary team and improve your team. In my league with friends and relatives, there seems to be a trade at least every other day (if not every single day), and I can’t see any of my brothers-in-law without talking about trade and trying to make a trade. However, the trading market is a fun thing. It is fluid and constantly changing, week after week and sometimes game after game.

The values ​​below are listed in a handy table where each player is assigned a direct numerical value, so you can make trades simply by comparing values ​​without having to search through a series of numbers. Obviously, this is not a uniform list of trade values, as league size, available roster slots, and team needs play a role in evaluating a potential trade. If you can fill out a roster that requires attention or needs improvement in some weak categories, it makes sense to close the deal, even if you feel like you’re paying too much.

advertisement

After getting that out of the way, let’s talk about trading! The NBA trading deadline has passed and the fantasy basketball trading deadline is getting closer, so this will be the final edition of the trade value table. In this last trade article of the season, I’m going to name a player at each position to be targeted for trades and a player to move. Thank you for coming to me this season to talk about trade. Good luck with your fantasy basketball playoff games!

Get free start / seat and waiver tips for your fantasy team >>

Guard

Targeted player: Ky Bowman

Bowman just signed a multi-year contract with the Warriors on Thursday, and D’Angelo Russell traveled to Minnesota. The former two-way player should queue for a healthy serving of minutes as the starting point for the rest of Golden State the season. He took the opportunity to get the best results in eight games with an average of 14.6 points, 4.6 templates, 4.6 boards and 1.6 strokes and a playing time of at least 30 minutes.

Player to be moved: Chris Paul

It sounds ridiculous to leave Paul in a difficult time, but it’s a precautionary measure. The future Hall of Fame Point Guard has silenced its critics this season by performing strong night after night while still maintaining Thunder’s rebuild in the playoffs. He has put the team on his back, but all this hard work could wear CP3 down, and recent history has shown that Paul is unlikely to be available to end the season. He has played an average of 59 games per season in the past three years and currently plays 49 games between 2019 and 2020. It would not be a bad idea to move it for a player with a little less value and fewer question marks related to health.

Forward

Targeted player: Christian Wood

Wood has impressed this season, although his season has been very mixed. Since the pistons are practically out of the postseason, the pistons should know what Wood can do with a starter’s workload. Andre Drummond doesn’t seem to be getting into the organization’s long-term plans, and Wood has a great chance to see his minutes (and production) evolve after the all-star break. Now it’s time to add Wood as the tall man could be a key factor in the fantasy playoffs.

Player to be moved: Paul George

George has played well since his long absence and his value is unlikely to be much higher than now. His health is too big a risk to stay in your fantasy squad when you are in the playoff competition, and the value of the name alone could bring you a nice return. Try unloading PG13 for a few consistent high-floor options to strengthen your team for the home stretch, but don’t pass it on for nothing.

center

Player to goal: Thomas Bryant

Bryant’s recent injury problems offer fantasy managers a great opportunity to win the big man at a discount. Bryant returned to the court after a long absence and had just started to step when he suffered a kickback with his foot. It is likely that he will be outside until after the All Star break so that he has enough time to keep fit for the fantasy playoffs. Adding Ian Mahinmi as insurance and a gap until Bryant returns is a must.

Move players: Clint Capela

Capela’s move to Atlanta will likely be better in real life than imagination. If you can move the big rebounder for a respectable distance, now is the time. Playing alongside John Collins will likely diminish Capela’s sheen, and it’s best to move him before he shows signs of decline with his new squad.

Zachary Hanshew is a well known author at FantasyPros. More information from Zachary can be found in his archive and follow him @ zakthemonster,

advertisement