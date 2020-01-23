advertisement

If you’re something like me, you love trading – that’s the best part about playing fantasy sports. With trading, you can really get involved as general manager of your imaginary team and improve your team. In my league with friends and relatives, there seems to be a trade at least every other day (if not every single day), and I can’t see any of my brothers-in-law without talking about trade and trying to make a trade. However, the trading market is a fun thing. It is fluid and constantly changing, week after week and sometimes game after game.

The values ​​below are listed in a handy table where each player is assigned a direct numerical value, so you can make trades simply by comparing values ​​without having to search through a series of numbers. Obviously, this is not a uniform list of trade values, as league size, available roster slots, and team needs play a role in evaluating a potential trade. If you can fill out a roster that requires attention or needs improvement in some weak categories, it makes sense to close the deal, even if you feel like you’re paying too much.

After getting that out of the way, let’s talk about trading! Here are the current trading values ​​as we move through week 14 of the NBA season:

Guard

Kyrie Irving gets a huge boost this week. After missing 26 games and no return in sight, he returned and got to work. He played incredibly well in four games before a close game cost him the matchup on Monday. Irving is an early-round fantasy stud when on the pitch, but his health remains a big red flag. Lonzo Ball has been ripped recently and appears to have found its groove in New Orleans. Thanks to his strong game, he is advancing this week’s trade chart. Shabazz Napier gets a big boost thanks to the trade between Jeff Teague and Atlanta, leaving the former in the driver’s seat of the Minnesota offensive. He has quietly put together a strong game track lately and should be even more valuable with more minutes at Point Guard. Ben Simmons has been advancing into even larger elite territory thanks to some great games recently. He gets a huge increase in value here.

The Pacers’ back room is on the move this week. Victor Oladipo will go to court before we start trading again in week 16. Malcolm Brogdon returned from his absence and played solid basketball. Jeremy Lamb was a pretty big disappointment this season. Zach LaVine is the biggest motor outside of Irving and Oladipo as it has been among the top 5 fantasy players since our last discussion on trade values. It is unlikely that he will slow down as the clear leader of a fidgeting Chicago team in the near future. Jamal Murray and C.J. McCollum lead to a depreciation while the waning game explains the depreciation of Bradley Beal and Andrew Wiggins.

Forward

Zion Williamson’s return must be the biggest story of the week as he is expected to debut against San Antonio on January 22nd. This year’s # 1 overall has obviously a lot of advantages, but the Pels will be on the safe side with their franchise superstar and likely monitor his playing time. Its value rises to a modest 20 due to the unknowns surrounding its logs. The value of the name alone is likely to bring you more value in a real trading scenario than what I assigned it to, but realistically you will be in your Williamson lineups want to be careful. Brandon Ingram has been driving herself crazy lately and released a career-best 49-point appearance last week. Its value continues to rise, as does Mikal Bridges. The sophomore man played well with Kelly Oubre Jr., and he has probably done enough in the past week or two to develop a more consistent role.

Will Barton has been a strong fantasy game all season, though he has been even better lately as Denver has had the injury error in the past few weeks. Pascal Siakam is back in the lineup, so his value will naturally increase this week. Julius Randle has played big minutes as the clear leader of the Knicks in New York and his value has increased in week 14 for the past two weeks. Draymond Green does not live up to expectations this season and its value continues to decline. Paul George’s recent absence is also diminishing in value, and fantasy owners should be concerned about his health.

center

Injuries were the focus this week when Karl-Anthony Towns finally returned to the square after a long absence. His elite value is only diminished by health concerns and short-term questions about his protocol. Nikola Jokic continues to do joker-like things, and he climbs to the top here, displacing Andre Drummond as the most valuable center. Another injury has emerged for Joel Embiid, and the Sixers Center suffers a minor hit. The health concerns of Wendell Carter, DeAndre Jordan, and Richaun Holmes have a negative impact on the value, while Willie Cauley-Stein’s move to the bank will certainly limit his upward trend. DeAndre Ayton continues its upward trend and should strive for top 5 values ​​in the middle position for the rest of the way.

Zachary Hanshew is a well known author at FantasyPros.

