Fantasy basketball managers have to be careful this week. The NBA’s trading period ends at 3:00 p.m. ET on Thursday February 6th. This means that roster changes can happen quickly between now and then. It will also change the value of the players. Grabbing a new starter off the waiver wire could massively boost your lineup. Stay up to date.

Today we’re looking at five players who are worth trading in fantasy basketball for their current value.

to buy

Here are three options you can purchase now before it’s too late.

Victor Oladipo (IND – PG / SG)

Oladipo returned on January 29 after a quad injury that stopped him for almost a year. The Pacers guard slowly comes into action. He has played in three games but is only 22.0 minutes on average with bad shots.

However, the 27-year-old could play a crucial role in your league. Oladipo was in the top 30 in the past. His ability in points, rebounds, assists and steals could drive your team over the top.

Many are worried right now. Fantasy managers could probably buy Vic for a player who is outside the top 75 and make a good bargain for the stretch run.

Serge Ibaka (TOR – PF / C)

Ibaka takes 91st place in the FantasyPros Player Rater of the Season. He has also played in 40 games. The production is almost identical to that of last season, with the exception that he makes an average of 0.5 blocks less per game. Ibaka turned 53 a season ago.

By betting on improving his block numbers, this could bring managers an outstanding win. Some fantasy managers are frustrated with Ibaka and would trade him for someone who is not in the top 100. However, the best comes for Serge Ibaka.

Kristaps Porzingis (DAL – PF / C)

The trade in porzingis is a boom or bankruptcy. He missed ten games with a knee injury called pain. There is no guarantee that he will stay healthy on the track, but KP could change the league.

The unicorn scored over 35 points with 12 rebounds in two consecutive games. Finally he has his legs under him again and the jumpers start to fall. This could mean that the elite scores and 3 points are scored for rebounds and blocks. Porzingis could literally create a statistical line that no player can match.

Try to buy Porzingis now for every player who is outside the top 50. If he stays healthy, it can be the move that drives you to the title.

To sell

These two players should be traded away to maximize their value.

Kawhi Leonard (LAC – SG / SF)

Kawhi is an absolute fantasy monster. He has an average of 27.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.7 blocks. It is his overarching production that places him in 11th place in the FantasyPros Player Rater for the season.

However, there is no reason to believe that the clippers are pushing him down the route. They are comfortable in the playoffs. Kawhi has played no more than 70 games since 2017 and there is no reason to assume that this is the year.

Swap Leonard for another top option that will line up for every game on the track.

Jimmy Butler (MIA – SG / SF)

There are similar concerns about butlers. However, its reason is not rest. Jimmy Buckets is often injured and misses time. He has only played 70 games once since 2013. It is expected to end in the mid-1960s, which means there are around 25 Butler games left.

He currently ranks 19th in the Player Rater. Swap him for Donovan Mitchell or one of the top 30 options that should be perfectly healthy the rest of the way. You could win ten additional games to advance to the fantasy title.

Tyler Watts is a well-known author on FantasyPros. For more information on Tyler, please visit @tylerpwatts.

