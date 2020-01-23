advertisement

The trading deadline for real life and fantasy basketball is just around the corner. We are only a few weeks away on both fronts. Like real GMs, managers of fantasy basketballs should look around and assess the market for players. Sometimes a change of season is just a message away.

Today we’re going to look at five players for whom you should trade. Our goal is to help you add value to this potential transaction.

Get free start / seat and waiver tips for your fantasy team >>

to buy

It’s the perfect moment to win these three players.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (OKC – PG / SG)

SGA ranks 24th this season on FantasyPros Player Rater. He has been the third-placed player in the last month, but not many people notice it. The second year player has an outbreak and is likely to be one of the top players in the league in the next ten years.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored an average of 19.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.2 steals, 0.5 blocks and 1.2 3 pointers per game while being 47.0 percent out of the field and 82.4 percent shoots from his free throws. Since December 6, he has calculated an average of 21.1 points and 6.7 rebounds with 50.3 percent shots from the field. This number should only improve further for the 21-year-old. The Thunder could become a seller as of the reporting date and could also open up a larger offensive role for SGA.

Expect Gilgeous-Alexander to remain among the top 20 players for the rest of the season. It is likely to be far below this value in most leagues.

Julius Randle (NYK – PF / C)

Randle is finally in New York. Since December 11, he has averaged 21.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.8 3-points at 45.9 percent from the field and 78.2 percent in his free throws. These are the numbers managers expect throughout the season. Randle finished 89th in the Player Rater for the season, but jumped to 52nd last month.

Expect him to stay in the top 50 the rest of the way. Many fantasy managers are still looking at the season’s numbers. Try winning it over to any player who is out of the top 60 and do a good deal on the stretch run.

Josh Richardson (PHI – SG / SF)

Richardson is finally finding his step in his new team. Last month, he averaged 16.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.7 blocks and 1.4 3 pointers at 44.2 percent out of the field and 86.5 percent from the foul line.

A slow start brings him to 95th place in the Player Rater of the Season. That is the 51st place in the last 30 days. He should hover around the top 50 for the rest of the way. His ability to get an average of one steal and one block per game could bring even more benefits.

Fantasy managers should act for Richardson, especially if they need help in these defensive categories. He is likely to be out of the top 75 for a player and that would be good business.

To sell

Some players have peaked in value and should be traded before their stock slips.

Derrick Rose (DET – PG / SG)

Rose is burning now. He scored more than 20 points in nine games. Last month, he scored an average of 21.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.4 blocks and 1.1 with 51.9 percent from the field and 87.0 percent from his free throws 3-pointer.

It’s an incredible turn, because D-Rose looked like he left the league two years ago.

There are still some major concerns here, especially since Rose has not played 70 games in one season since 2011. His injury history is real and could reappear at any time. The pistons also look as if they will become salespeople on the reporting date. This could mean that Rose is switched to a team with more scoring options.

The 31-year-old is going crazy. Sell ​​high. He ranks 54th in the Player Rater for the season. Don’t be afraid to trade him for a player outside the top 60 if no other manager bites.

Bam Adebayo (MIA – PF / C)

Adebayo is in the middle of a breakout season. He took the grid for the first time and started. Bam averages 16.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game at 59.0 percent from the field and 68.8 percent in his free throws.

Based on these statistics, he ranks 20th in the Player Rater for the season. However, its numbers are somewhat inflated. For me, Adebayo is more of a top 35 player. Expect a slight regression across the board that collides him.

Now is the perfect time to try to swap the young star in the middle of an outbreak. It is unlikely to rise higher, so getting another top 25 is a good deal in fantasy leagues.

Tyler Watts is a well-known author at FantasyPros. For more information about Tyler, please visit @tylerpwatts.

