Things are getting hot in the NBA. The all-star votes are right, the trading deadline is less than a month away and the playoff picture is slowly taking shape. That means fantasy basketball is also heating up. The playoffs are coming and the managers have to do their best.

The easiest way to upgrade at this point is to trade skillfully. Here’s a look at five players who should be placed in fantasy leagues.

to buy

It is the perfect moment to acquire these three talents.

Donovan Mitchell (UTH – PG / SG)

Mitchell has an excellent season. He averaged 24.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 2.2 3 pointers and 1.1 steals in 34.4 minutes per game. The jazz guard shoots 46.1 percent of the field and 84.2 percent of his free throws.

These statistics put him in 21st place on the FantasyPros Player Rater, which ranks 29th before his ADP. The best for Mitchell is still pending.

Mitchell is significantly better for his career after the All-Star break. Managers should expect their purchases per game to grow closer to 1.5. The 23-year-old takes another step forward and becomes the top 20 option every year.

Trade for Donovan Mitchell. I would like to trade someone outside the top 20 to purchase it.

Yes Morant (MEM – PG)

Morant has been outstanding so far. He averaged 17.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.0 steal in 29.5 minutes per game. Morant shoots 48.0 percent of the field and 80.0 percent of his free throws.

The rookie has also made it into the last 15 games. He shoots over 51 percent of the field and an average of 7.5 assists. Morant looks like a superstar.

He currently ranks 59th in the Player Rater. Maybe the person with him in your league is worried about the “rookie wall”, but that’s not a real thing. Morant should be a top 50 option for the rest of the season, and you should try to get it at a discount now.

Khris Middleton (MIL – SG / SF)

Middleton is 43rd on the Player Rater. He averaged 19.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 0.9 steals in just 28.5 minutes per game. The 28-year-old plays fantastic, but the Bucks keep blowing out teams, which depresses his minutes.

Expect his minutes to get longer from here. Middleton plays approximately 32 minutes in nearby games. The Bucks can’t win 20 points every other night, so the increase in minutes will increase its production.

Middleton should finish as a top 35 player. Now is the time to buy it for a discount, especially from a manager who is worried about his playing time.

To sell

Some players have peaked in value and should be traded before their stock slips.

Chris Paul (OKC – PG)

CP3 is a fantasy GOAT. Its outstanding count values ​​coupled with the efficiency of the elite have made it a top fantasy option in the past 15 years.

The 34-year-old continues it in his first season in Oklahoma City. Paul averaged 16.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.6 3-point points, which were scored in 31.8 minutes per game. He shoots 46.8 percent from the field and 89.5 percent on his free throws. Based on these statistics, he ranks 13th in the Player Rater.

Now is the time to sell CP3. He has played in 40 games. He has not played 65 games in a season since 2016. Paul has played 58 games in each of the last two seasons, making it unlikely that he will stay healthy on the track.

Consider putting Chris Paul in the top 30 for one player. This increases the security of your line-up for the stretch run.

Zion Williamson (NOR – PF)

Zion is about to make its NBA debut. It could come Thursday night. Now is the perfect time to sell the 19-year-old high.

He’s missed a knee injury the entire season so far, and Zion has worked on one in his only season with Duke. He is a massive man with incredible jumping skills and that risks a few more injuries on the track.

More importantly, the hype is getting out of hand. Zion had an ADP of 22 and started in many leagues as an early second round game. The chances that he will produce at this level as a rookie and slowly wear off are very slim.

Swap Zion for Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker, Jrue Holiday, or a safer top 35 option. Williamson could be a home game, or he could play 25 minutes per game over the next three weeks and end up just under the top 60 at the end of the season.

Tyler Watts is a well-known author at FantasyPros. For more information on Tyler, visit @tylerpwatts.

