When I saw the positions I had for the primers that started with catchers, I sighed. The position is so bad that it feels like pulling teeth to find 30 players to write about. But when I saw that I also had a shortstop, it more than made up for the catcher allocation.

Shortstop is by far the deepest position in fantasy where there is only an abundance of high-upside, high-floor and total producers for fantasy managers. We’re going to level them down to help you, but the position is so deep that players are still pretty darn good in the last stage.

2019 Recap

With FanGraphs’ Auction Calculator, I looked at the top 100 players for Roto leagues last year, and as you can imagine, there were 12 shortstops on the list. Guys like Marcus Semien, Tim Anderson and Jonathan Villar had the biggest jumps of the year in position.

Likewise, Manny Machado has taken a big step back in the past season, leading to concerns that he is a man built for Baltimore and not a place like San Diego. I mention it in the notes, but Machado is one of the most difficult players for me to plan this year.

As for the state of emergency, which I do not expect to repeat its success, I look at Anderson, who led the league in batting average last year, but the second largest gap between his beats was average and his expected average.

2020 at a glance

There are three selection rounds with Francisco Lindor, Trea Turner and Alex Bregman. The last two could be pushed into the early second round, where I would skip them all if I fell.

Similar to the first base, you can make a short stop, depending on how you moved in early. You can definitely buy one of the three big ones and start a comprehensive production. However, if you take on a different position and then want to get a starter, it works too. If you do that, the second and third row guys are still elite fantasy producers.

As so often, shortstop seems to have a lot of young people about to break out and climb stairs. People like Gleyber Torres, Fernando Tatis Jr., and Bo Bichette knock on the top-level door, while Gavin Lux, Nico Hoerner, and Carter Kieboom can be late and offer different levels for fantasy managers this year.

Class legend *

ON: An unquestionable stallion that is able to win a category

B: A solid, consistent contributor

C: You won’t lose the category, but you won’t win either

D: Here you can do better

F: You get nothing

(* The given grades refer to the position and take into account the depth of the position.)

Tier 1

player

team

Avg

MR

R

RBI

SB

Remarks

Francisco Lindor

CLE

ON-

ON

ON

ON

ON-

The only problem with Lindor is where he will play. He should be in discussion at 1.5.

Trea Turner

WAR

ON

B-

A +

B-

A +

We haven’t seen the best of Turner yet. He still has another Jose Altuve 2017 season. It’s about health and position in the lineup.

Alex Bregman

HOU

ON

ON

A +

A +

C +

Bregman is supported by his home park for home runs. I think 30 is a more likely result than 40 plus this year.

Trevor Story

COL

ON-

A +

ON

ON-

ON

I’m not yet ready to trust the average, but year after year I’ve chosen it in the top league.

If you want one of these types, you have to invest a first or second choice in them. They separate from the crowd because of the total production they offer. Story and Turner score a light goal in points leagues, and I would put Turner in second place in format. If I have the fifth choice in the design, I take Lindor without asking questions.

Rank 2

player

team

Avg

MR

R

RBI

SB

Remarks

Xander Bogaerts

BOS

A +

ON

ON

A +

C-

Thefts are the only thing that keeps Bogaerts from the top tier. Bogaerts receives a hit for his counting statistics in the Mookie Betts trade.

Javier Baez

CHC

B +

B +

B +

B +

B-

Baez more or less repeated his 2018 breakout season. The record discipline still worries me with his average.

Fernando Tatis Jr.

SD

B +

B +

ON-

B

ON

Tatis could be anything. He could be Javier Baez or Byron Buxton. We need a larger sample and its expected statistics do not suggest a repeat of last year.

These guys could easily make a leap into the elite, but there are certain aspects of their game that you can choose to take them one level down. Look, we’re still talking about 3-4 values ​​here, so they’ll be great. If I had a top 4 selection, I would watch one of these guys in the third round.

Tier 3

player

team

Avg

MR

R

RBI

SB

Remarks

Bo Bichette

GOAL

ON-

B

ON-

B

B +

Bichette becomes a stallion – and 2020 is just the beginning for him. He has the profile of making a contribution across the board and making a leap to the top level.

Gleyber Torres

NYY

B

B +

ON-

ON

C

I’m not sold on Torres’ power outage. I have to wait a year before crowning him a star.

Carlos Correa

HOU

B

B +

ON-

ON

C

I’m still waiting for the A-Rod season, but a young man with back injuries is concerned. We hope Correa by 2030.

Marcus Semien

OAK

B +

ON-

A +

B +

B

Semien was a real, legitimate MVP candidate last year and his record discipline is elite. He’s so far down just because of his age and success story as a substitute.

Jonathan Villar

MIA

C

C +

ON

C-

A +

I don’t invest in running costs to get Villar. The steals are great, but I don’t want a .260 goal for the Marlins, who may hit 18 homers.

Manny Machado

SD

B-

B-

B

B-

C +

I have no idea what to do with Machado this year. He seems to be a guy made for Baltimore, but we know all the skills he has.

This is an interesting level as we have some good players (Bichette, Torres) who could enter the first or second level next year. We also have some veterans with heads (Semien, Machado) that are difficult to find out. Then we have two people (Correa, Villar) with whom you have to decide whether they are worth the risk of investing in them. I’ll probably take Bichette out of this row and I’ll just avoid the rest of the people unless you fall into a place where the value is too high to ignore.

Level 4

player

team

Avg

MR

R

RBI

SB

Remarks

Adalberto Mondesi

KC

C-

D +

ON-

B-

A +

He was a bust for me last year and he will be a bust for me again. The thefts are beautiful, but his terrible record discipline makes him come close to an empty theft source.

Jorge Polanco

MINIMUM

B +

B-

ON-

C +

C-

Polanco was my late goal last year and I like him again this year in this loaded formation. No competition for the season either.

Tim Anderson

CHW

B +

C +

B-

C-

B +

I have to give Anderson a B + because he won the hit title last year, but there’s no chance he’ll repeat this feat.

Corey Seager

BOY

B +

B +

ON-

B +

D +

Get ready for all the Corey Seager sleeper articles you’ll read in a minute. It is a major target for a monster bounce back year.

Elvis Andrus

TEX

B

C

C +

C

ON

It has been a good season for Andrus last year and you will win over 30 steals in the draft here.

If you’ve been waiting for a stopover, this is your last chance to find a man you can feel comfortable with. Or, if you picked one of the high upside players early on, it’s not a bad idea to bring them together with one of the boring yet productive players here. Mondesi is the only one I’m totally done with since I don’t pay the price I need to get it just for theft. Seager is a guy I’m likely to have multiple stocks as his current price.

Tier 5

player

team

Avg

MR

R

RBI

SB

Remarks

Didi Gregorius

PHI

C-

B

B

B-

C

Leaving the Yankee Stadium will hurt Gregorius, but he will go to another good baseball bat and a great lineup. Good choice if you wait.

Gavin Lux

BOY

B-

B-

B-

B-

B-

For dynasty leagues, Lux would be in the front row. He is currently settling here because his role is unclear. He could be a league winner.

Nico Hoerner

CHC

B +

C

C +

C +

C +

As with Lux, it is difficult to project Hoerner for 2020. If he gets the first second base job, he’d be a good high floor guy.

Kevin Newman

PIT

ON-

C-

C +

C +

B-

Newman is a solid source of average and steals, but that’s about it. Nice player, but he’s only 26 years old, so he’s basically what he is.

Lourdes Gurriel

GOAL

B +

B

C +

C +

C-

Gurriel is difficult to find out. He had some hot stretches, but bad record discipline held him back a bit. His designs are underestimated too late.

Amed Rosario

NYM

B +

C-

B

C +

ON-

We are still waiting for the big stolen base season for Rosario and hope for it. It’s near.

Jean Segura

PHI

B

C

B-

C +

C

My fear came true last year when Segura’s thefts collapsed with the Phillies. Will they rise again with the new management team? I think 15 is the ceiling.

Paul DeJong

STL

C-

ON-

B

B-

C-

DeJong’s 2019 numbers are superficial and he kills you absolutely beating average.

Carter Kieboom

WAR

C-

C-

C

C

D +

It’s more of a long-term game, but there’s a big plus here if Kieboom loses the third basic job.

There are some advantages here, but you need to be able to be patient with people like Lux, Hoerner, and Kieboom if they don’t get instant returns. The rest of the group consists of more moderate players who are still valuable to your team, but you can target them as needed.

Tier 6

player

team

Avg

MR

R

RBI

SB

Remarks

Willy Adames

TB

C

B-

C +

C +

C-

I’m lower on Adames than most other players, but if a player on this list is waiting for us, it’s him.

Andrelton Simmons

LAA

B-

C +

C +

C +

C +

There is nothing attractive at Simmons at all, but it is the definition of a battery that, as a top 12 option, could only be closed in terms of volume.

Dansby Swanson

ATL

C

C +

C +

C-

C

FanGraphs plunged deep into Swanson and it shows that he was able to put together a breakout season. It’s worth playing late.

I wrote in his note that Adames could be the next semien, and I wouldn’t be surprised. There are a few advantages, but he’s just a guy for me. Simmons and Swanson are people you can fill your middle infield hole with on the final round, or you can take them off the waiver line in the event of an injury hitting your shortstop.

