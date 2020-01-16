advertisement

We’ll keep the engine running here as we look at the fourth round of 2019 designs. We introduced our first, second and third parts of a five-part series that reviews the design for 2019 round by round. Here are the breakdowns of Round 1, Round 2 and Round 3.

We’ll be holding the LEDs shortly and going straight into the round of reviews.

In the fourth part of a five-part series, we will review the fourth round of drafts for 2019 and the performance of these players for 2019 as well as the current drafts for 2020.

We use FantasyPros 2019 ADP and NFBC 2020 ADP (status: 14.01.2020).

37. Starling Marte (OF-PIT)

2019 ADP: 37.8, 2020 ADP: 32.83

2019 statistics: .295 / .342 / .503, 23 home runs, 97 runs, 82 RBIs, 25 steals

Are we at a point where Marte is one of the most underestimated assets on the list every year? Because of his all-round game, he will live consistently in the third to fourth round. While he saw thefts from 33 to 25 last year, he saw gains in performance, runs, RBIs and his three slash line, while his strike share was reduced to a career low of 16 percent.

38. Rhys Hoskins (1B / OF – PHI)

2019 ADP: 40.2, 2020 ADP: 116.03

2019 statistics: .226 / .364 / .454, 29 home runs, 86 runs, 85 RBIs, two steals

We’re still hoping for a real breakout year as a Hoskins superstar, but last year was bad for so many reasons. Its average fell from 0.246 to 0.226, although its BABIP remained fairly similar. It will have more value in OBP leagues with its high step rate, but it was almost droppable in standard 5 × 5 leagues last year. His ADP almost tripled compared to a year ago, so I actually buy him at his current price if it does, but in another disappointing year he gives replaceable numbers, and he may enter the territory “just one guy ” on. Last year he essentially had Kole Calhoun’s numbers. You don’t pay for it, sorry.

39. Cody Bellinger (1B / OF – LAD)

2019 ADP: 40.4, 2020 ADP: 5.4

2019 statistics: .305 / .406 / .629, 47 home runs, 121 runs, 115 RBIs, 15 steals

Bellinger was the perfect player to try to win the last off-season after suffering a slump in the second year. I don’t think anyone expected to publish the numbers they published a year ago, but there was clear room for growth. The biggest changes for Bellinger were his increased step rate (10.9 to 14.4), the reduced breakdown rate (23.9 to 16.4) and the improved stroke average (0.260 to 0.305).

Is it more likely that we will get the 2019 version from Bellinger or the 2018 version? If we find the player who splits the difference, you’ll still see a .285 hit with 40 home runs, 14 steals, and a respectable walking rate of 12 percent and a strikeout rate of 19 percent. Give me that in the first round.

40th Walker Buehler (SP – LAD)

2019 ADP: 40.6, 2020 ADP: 16.3

2019 statistics: 14 wins, 3.26 ERA, 3.01 FIP, 1.04 WHIP, 29.2 K%, 5 BB%

It sounds hard to believe given its current ADP and value, but there actually was one tiny Buying windows to Buhler last year after its first three starts. He gave up five earned runs in his first start against Arizona, one in Colorado (lol) and five in St. Louis. The managers who had Buhler hesitated to move him, and they were good at it. Bühler will be one of the pitchers who flirt with 200 innings that are becoming increasingly rare. He deserves to be a top 5 pitcher with his lineage and performance.

41. Anthony Rendon (3B – WHAT)

2019 ADP: 41, 2020 ADP: 20.63

2019 statistics: .319 / .412 / .598, 34 home runs, 117 runs, 126 RBIs, five steals

Rendon was a guy I loved to design every year because he was so damn underestimated. Well, that was a fun run. After a huge year and a new contract, the market for Rendon has changed and made it a coveted raw material for design.

I expect Rendon to see a slight decline for Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, but I still think he will return to his 20th ADP. However, third base is so incredibly deep that I am probably looking elsewhere with my second-round pick.

42. Khris Davis (OF-OAK)

2019 ADP: 41.6, 2020 ADP: 177.63

2019 statistics: .220 / .293 / .387, 23 home runs, 61 runs, 73 RBIs, zero steals

I think it’s really sad that we didn’t have a moment of silence for Davis’ four-year series of .247 hits that ended last year. Now let’s take this moment.

…….

OK, back. In a year in which all the bombs hit, not only did his average drop, but also his Homer count by 25. I don’t know anything about you, but I trust a four-year sample rather than a one-year sample, so it’s almost ridiculous for Davis to 177 falls. I take this value all day hoping for a new season.

43. Adalberto Mondesi (2B / SS – KC)

2019 ADP: 44.4, 2020 ADP: 42.25

2019 statistics: .263 / .291 / .424, nine home runs, 58 runs, 62 RBIs, 43 steals

I was very interested in Mondesi last year and frankly I’m glad I was. I just don’t like paying for thefts that don’t offer much else.

Last year, he had five fewer homers in 27 more games and also had an average win while his exercise rate increased. The contact ability on the plate is becoming less and less important, and thefts are becoming less common, so I feel like investing in Mondesi and Jonathan Villar. However, I’m out and would rather invest in the Starling Marte types that offer total production.

44. Carlos Correa (SS – HOU)

2019 ADP: 44.6, 2020 ADP: 91.2

2019 statistics: .279 / .358 / .568, 21 home runs, 42 runs, 59 RBIs, a steal

Correa is 25th. He only played 75 games last year due to a back injury. A back injury. At 25 years old.

Yikes.

He still has this MVP at an advantage, but I’m really scared of the injury history. The projection models love him and his ADP has doubled compared to last season. However, like Rendon, Shortstop is loaded so you can wait if you want to.

45. Xander Bogaerts (SS – BOS)

2019 ADP: 44.6, 2020 ADP: 37.4

2019 statistics: .309 / .384 / .555, 33 home runs, 110 runs, 117 RBIs, four steals

With each season heading in 2019, I could usually find an excuse for why Bogaerts was outperforming. Last year it seemed like he had finally broken out great, for no real reason. His numbers for 2018 and 2019 are pretty similar when you look at his peripherals and the only part I. could The question of whether I can do it is how sustainable .338 BABIP is, but he’s a guy who has had a full season with a .335 and .372 (!) BABIP in the past. I buy.

46. ​​J.T. Realmuto (C – PHI)

2019 ADP: 45, 2020 ADP: 54.18

2019 statistics: .275 / .328 / .493, 25 home runs, 92 runs, 83 RBIs, nine steals

The change of venue helped Realmuto a lot last year when you look at its division between the house and the street – especially its strength and the triple slashes. But it makes sense, doesn’t it? You’re driving from Miami to Philadelphia in an environment that is much more hitter-friendly.

Ironically, all nine Realmuto steals came from away games. It is the clear No. 1 or No. 2 option at the position when you count on the steals.

47. Patrick Corbin (SP – WHAT)

2019 ADP 45.6, 2020 ADP: 45.8

2019 statistics: 14 wins, 3.25 ERA, 3.49 FIP, 1.18 WHIP, 28.5 K%, 8.4 BB%

I have Jacob deGrom about Gerrit Cole in my pitcher rankings, also because in the first year of a contract with a new team I tend to fade pitchers with big bucks.

Corbin made it silly last year, didn’t he? It kept its same ADP as it did a season ago, which is pretty wild as jugs were so high in early designs. He’s a guy I like to take as SP2, but I’m also worried about how to get pitcher out of a deep playoff run – especially if they were used like the Nationals did with their bullpen in the playoffs have started.

48. George Springer (OF – HOU)

2019 ADP: 48.8, 2020 ADP: 42.45

2019 stats: .292 / .383 / .591, 39 home runs, 96 runs, 96 RBIs, six steals

Springer was the type I wasn’t looking forward to, but he was fine. It exploded last year for a 17 homer boost and increased its hit rate (with FanGraphs) by almost 12 percent.

It’s only fair to expect regression for him this year, and if you want to argue that all Astros players should expect regression, that’s fine. Springer is already 30, terrifyingly, so we can see a natural decline in the next few years anyway. His current ADP is doing well.

