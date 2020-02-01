advertisement

As the days went by, Lukas could feel his muscles tightening, like coiled snakes. But not really like snakes, because they did not move alone. “Muscles don’t move on their own,” Lukas said to himself. “Or?” It was as if he had dead snakes in his arms.

The stones were heavy, but after a week in the mines, Lukas could lift one without sweating. Then, after two weeks, he was able to lift two stones without sweating. This continued at the rate of one additional stone per week until he no longer perspired, except sometimes for aesthetic reasons.

His muscles were waving on his back. It didn’t seem weird, like a spasm. It was like a normal thing. That’s what muscles are supposed to do, Lukas thought. They undulate.

Lukas was strong. So hard that he could have moved a printer from the front door to the office without dropping it and without having to order a new printer online.

Lukas had abs now. He could feel everyone coming out of his belly, like a big flat toe. He waved his smallest ab with pleasure.

The more he worked, the more his arms and legs burned. But eventually, the burns stopped because it had essentially stabilized. Or maybe the burn continued, but being strong makes you less vulnerable to pain, so it didn’t bother him as much? No one could know for sure.

Mining was hard work. But, while he was working, Lukas could feel his growth hormones activate, stimulating the absorption and incorporation of amino acids into proteins, which were synthesized in cells, causing an enlargement. Mmm, he thought. Hypertrophy.

Lukas heard a young woman scream from the top of a tower. He knew that whatever the difficulty, he had to save her. He climbed the stairs. It turned out that this was not a problem because he was in good physical shape – in fact, he liked it. “Wow,” said the lady when Lukas entered her apartments. “Have you just climbed all these stairs?” You don’t even seem out of breath. “” Yes, “replied Lukas.” I did. “She put her small hand on one of her huge protruding quadriceps.” You know there is an elevator, right? “Lukas continued to feel no physical distress. “I don’t care,” he said, his lungs working.

Lukas started to sense that he might be getting too strong. People looked at him strangely. “I should tone down my muscles,” he said to himself, throwing a rock over his head with his dead snake arms. “Whatever it means.”

Lukas was so strong that he could have hit his stupid publisher who kept telling him that his descriptions of human physiology were strange and false. But he didn’t, because he was the tallest man, literally and figuratively. “What if you do CrossFit, David?” Said Lukas, all of his muscles waving normally at the same time. “I’m doing MinesFit.” He resolved to think of a better insult later.

Lukas could feel his brain cells begin to deteriorate. “It’s like I always thought,” he said to himself. “There is a negative correlation between physical strength and brain strength. I was right to stay weak as long as I did. His mind slid further. “I hope there is someone out there who has kept enough intelligence to tell my story,” he whispered.

