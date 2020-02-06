advertisement

“We didn’t even say we’re making Black Panther 2. And we didn’t say Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is coming. By the way, we didn’t even have time to talk about Captain Marvel 2. I didn’t even have time to talk about the Fantastic Four and there’s no time to talk about mutants, “Kevin Feige said at Comic-Con in July, at the end of the Marvel panel where the exec revealed the plans for phase 4.

With that, Feige confirmed that the newly acquired features of Disney would soon be included in the MCU, and future stories will yield the long-awaited Fantastic Four and X-Men team-ups we’ve dreamed of. The strange thing about Marvel’s announcement in phase 4 is that it didn’t contain any news about Avengers, Guardians or Spider-Man, although we would soon learn that Spider-Man 3 would be included in phase 4.

However, an Avengers 5 movie may need a few more years – we need many new heroes in the exhausted team, as well as new villains to cope. But if this leak proves to be true, then we may have to wait even longer for Avengers 5 than we thought, because Marvel might focus on the Fantastic Four.

This is easily one of the best and most exciting Marvel rumors I have seen so far, showing that Marvel is not only considering adding Spider-Man to the first Fantastic Four movie, but the studio also looks at real man and wife duo John Krasinsky and Emily Blunt for the roles of – you guessed it – Mister Fantastic (Reed Richards) and his wife, Invisible Woman (Sue Storm).

The crossover would take place at some point in phase 5 around the time of the Fantastic Four movie. That says an industry veteran who first revealed that Spider-Man and Black Panther would appear in Captain America: Civil War. That’s Mikey Sutton, who has unveiled some Phase 5 plans from Marvel on the YouTube channel Everything Always.

Marvel wants to bring the Fantastic Four back to basics, he claimed. Unlike the Avengers, they are a family, a detail that will play an important role in Marvel’s film version of the team. They are also explorers, which means that every film lets them travel to different worlds and dimensions.

The Fantastic Four team could already be introduced in Ant-Man 3 – expected to be one of the first 2022 Phase 5 films – before it gets its own. The Quantum Realm and the Pym particles can also play an important role in Fantastic Four adventures. The initial antagonist is expected to be Mole Man, which is a tribute to the first issue of the comics. And Peter Parker, who by that time has become the protector of Reed Richard, apparently wants to join the team. If this is true, Fantastic Four could be Tom Holland’s second MCU film after Spider-Man 3 under the new Disney-Sony deal, not Avengers 5.

The YouTube video below speculates that Fantastic Four could become one of the MCU’s most important tent poles in the future, and that is why we may not have an Avengers team soon. Instead, the first stand-alone Fantastic Four movie could be the most important crossover since Endgame and could be scheduled at some point in 2022, probably in the November slot machine. We already know that Marvel has saved four dates for that year and confirmed that Black Panther 2 will premiere in May 2022. Ant-Man 3 and Captain Marvel 2 are also expected to fall in 2022.

Returning to Emily Blunt, a report said a few days ago that she talked to Marvel while filming Disney’s Jungle Cruise. That report said she was approached to a large extent in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But it would be a remarkable development to see her and her real husband play the lead roles in Fantastic Four movies. As for Krasinsky, he famously said he was trying to conquer the role of Captain America years ago, so he was certainly interested in the MCU. That role went to Chris Evans, who ironically appeared in an earlier iteration of the Fantastic Four as Johnny Storm.

Needless to say, this is all just a rumor, no matter how reliable the source is. Marvel has yet to confirm plans for his Fox properties, so don’t get too excited about this. Watch the following YouTube videos to get a better idea of ​​this new Mikey Sutton leak:

