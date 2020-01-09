advertisement

Already in December, Vox Media’s SB Nation released its solution for upcoming California laws (AB5) that affect freelance writers: all of their California contractors and contractors who wrote for California locations have been fired and a number of new jobs created to operate the California locations. This approach has had major setbacks, and it’s interesting that another team-site network is taking a slightly different path, at least in public statements.

Here’s a FanSided statement that includes websites for each of the California NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL teams, as well as for USC and UCLA:

“As the law stipulates, all publishers only California-based contractors can submit a total of 35 content per calendar year, and FanSided will comply with the law. We greatly value our contractors in California and will continue to work with them in compliance with this new law. Over the next few weeks and months, FanSided will try to create more part-time and full-time jobs to meet our content needs. “

advertisement

Of course, this is still a major disadvantage for FanSided contractors in California. 35 pieces a year is not a lot, and that will surely lead to some role changes and people not being able to keep their existing roles there. Here’s a tweet from Tyler Scoon, an author of Chargers:

… And you were all so responsive to the excitement of the design that you lost in week 17. Thank you for following this account and helping it break 9, 10, 11, 12 thousand followers in less than a year.

I’m @ tjscooter30 and I’ll be there no matter what …

– Bolt Beat (@BB_Chargers) January 8, 2020

The Bolt Beat account has now been given to another website expert, Travis Wakeman, who doesn’t live in California. These shifts are likely to apply to a number of FanSided objects, and this will be a major blow to many of the website experts there, who are no longer able to play this role due to government legislation.

It is noteworthy that while AB5 entered into force on January 1, 2020, it faces legal challenges, including one from Uber and Postmates and one from the American Society of Journalists and Authors and the National Press Photographers Association. However, these challenges are unlikely to be heard for months. It is therefore somewhat understandable why organizations like FanSided are already taking steps to meet AB5.

It’s also not entirely clear what FanSided under “We really appreciate our contractors in California and we will continue to work with them.” Understands a person’s primary source of income, but it could at least help. But if that means, “You can continue to write for us if you become unpaid employees.” Obviously, this is much less worthwhile for everyone and comes much closer to SB Nation’s approach of only separating from its California contractors. special street for writing on the construction site and a special place on the imprint ”, but without any compensation). We’ll see how it ends.

advertisement