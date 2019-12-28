advertisement

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – Before the game even started, it was pretty clear the saying “Everything is bigger in Texas” would prove to be true in the Cotton Bowl.

Penn State came to give a show at the AT&T Stadium.

It started with the blue band entering the field under the iconic video sign of the stadium.

The home of the Dallas Cowboys became the home of the Nittany Lions versus the Memphis Tigers, but teams were ready to roar in this huge space.

“This is the most beautiful football stadium I have ever been to, it is great,” said Nick Tarone of Hazleton.

“This is incredible, you just can’t figure out what it looks like unless you are really inside,” said Bill Waters of Lake Winola. “The roof and the jumbotron, it’s really great.”

But rather quickly the stadium was not the show of the match.

The two teams put down score after score, a shootout in Texas.

“The score is absolutely crazy, we have to play some defense,” said Todd Kelley from Williamsport.

“I expected it to be a good game, so I get what I paid for,” explains Linda Loss from New Columbia. “But a little nervous, yes, yes a little nervous.”

Just a minute after Loss was interviewed, one of the game’s greatest plays happened, an interception for a touchdown that ripped her and all Penn Staters here.

“But what about this environment? It’s amazing,” said Jordan Kelley of Williamsport. “We brought Beaver Stadium near Dallas.”

And the points just kept coming; it is the highest scoring Cotton Bowl in history and that has made the stadium more electric and fans get even more exciting.

“I didn’t expect it to be like that,” said Rick MacDonald, resident of Scranton. “I know Memphis has had a good attack all year round, but Penn State, we score more points, it’s the only thing that counts, let’s win.”

When it was clear, they would win a Texas-style Penn State party.

“Oh, it was a great game, on pins and needles, but we won,” said Scott Matten from Pottsville.

The Nittany Lions are Cotton Bowl Champions and that certainly has fans who have left the trip very satisfied.

“It was a really good game,” said Ed Robinson from Kreamer. “Really good, and because it was my second Penn State competition, it was really good.”

“Oh, it was just a great game, what an incredible experience,” said Chuck Rinaldo, resident of Pottsville. “A great victory in Penn State and that is what we have seen.”

