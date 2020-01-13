advertisement

Fanboys on both sides will continue the Android versus iPhone debate in the coming decades, and most of it is a waste of time because they often discuss opinions. When it comes to facts, however, there are some points in this continuous argument that cannot be debated. Simple searches will highlight many points that are regularly supplied by fans, but anyone who has been in the industry long enough knows that it is Apple that often takes the lead when it comes to starting new trends. And no one can deny that Apple’s iPhones are the reason that one fan-favorite smartphone feature has been added: the removable battery.

This fluctuation in the smartphone industry happened so long ago that most people don’t even remember when telephones had batteries that could be exchanged at will. However, when it first started to happen, it was a huge deal. Before Apple introduced the iPhone in 2007, almost all smartphones had batteries that could be easily removed and replaced by the user. After the debut of the iPhone, however, other phone suppliers began to realize that they could use much better smartphone designs and construction if they threw away their removable back covers. Android fans panicked for a long time when phone manufacturers followed Apple’s leadership and closed removable batteries, so it will be interesting to see if anyone cares about it when Samsung returns it in the coming months.

There is no doubt that removable batteries in smartphones are nice to have. Instead of taking a large charging case or a large portable charger with you, you can simply take the battery out of your phone when it is almost empty and charge a new one that is fully charged. But the benefits of better designs, premium materials and a more robust construction far outweigh the negatives, and that is why the entire industry followed Apple’s leadership … until now.

Before interchangeable battery fans get too excited, it’s important to note that you won’t see Galaxy S or Galaxy Note phones with removable batteries soon, or never again. But if you want a modern Android phone with a battery that can easily be changed, Samsung has confirmed that the newly announced Galaxy XCover Pro will indeed be released in the United States.

Initially only for the European market confirmed last week, the Galaxy XCover Pro is now official and Samsung confirmed that it is coming to the US. The new smartphone is robust and focused on the B2B market, so it is fully focused on employees in the field in various industries. But of course it also has all the Android functions that someone needs. Moreover, it has a removable battery.

These are the most important specifications of the phone:

Dimensions

159.9 X 76.7 X 9.94 mm (218 g)

Screen

6.3 “FHD +, Wet Touch, glove mode

AP

Exynos 9611 (2 GHz Octa core)

Memory

4 GB + 64 GB, microSD to 512 GB

Camera

Single front camera: 13MP, FF, F2.0

Dual rear camera: 25MP, AF, F1.7 + 8MP, FF, F2.2

Battery

4,050 mAh, user replaceable, fast charging (15 W)

OS

Android 10.0

SIM

Dual SIM (EUR), Single SIM (NA) 5

NFC

NFC (EMV L1)

Augmented Reality

Google AR Core

Design

Full screen

rough

IP68, 1.5 m fall (MIL-STD 810G certified)

Sensor

Accelerometer, proximity, compass, gyroscope

Pogo Pin

Charge only

Biometric security

Fingerprint (side)

mPOS

mPOS ready

Hotkey

Two programmable keys

Service LED

Available

The new Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro will be released in the coming months for a very reasonable $ 499.

