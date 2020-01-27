advertisement

Fans urge the NBA to put number 24 out of action forever after Kobe Bryant’s tragic death.

US basketball legend 41 and his daughter Gianna 13 were among nine people killed yesterday, on January 26, when the helicopter they were traveling with crashed.

Kobe and Gianna were reportedly on the way to one of their basketball exercises when the accident occurred, along with John Altobelli, baseball coach at Orange Coast College, his daughter Alyssa Altobelli, and his wife Keri Altobelli.

After the tragic incident and in honor of the NBA legend, basketball fans around the world are demanding that his shirt number for the Los Angeles Lakers [24] be permanently out of the game.

Though Kobe played exclusively for the Los Angeles Lakers during his outstanding 20-year career, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has confirmed that his team will withdraw the shirt number.

The Cuban made the following statement regarding the death of Kobe and Gianna Bryant:

We are shocked and saddened by the devastating news of the death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. Kobe was an ambassador for our game, a decorated legend and a global icon. Above all, he was a loving and committed father.

Kobe’s legacy goes beyond basketball and our organization has decided that number 24 will never be worn by a Dallas Maverick again.

Our hearts are all the lives that are lost and the families that are affected by this terrible tragedy. We send our thoughts and prayers to Vanessa and the family, the Lakers organization and Kobe Bryant fans everywhere.

Although the Mavericks are the first team to do this, they are unlikely to be the last. Donovan Mitchell, the all-star guardian of Utah Jazz, urged all NBA teams to do the same, and went on Twitter to clarify his thoughts.

Tristan Thompson of the Cleveland Cavaliers tweeted that all NBA teams should withdraw numbers 24 and 8; in the first half of his career he wore the no. 8 and changed to the no. Before the 2006/2007 season. 24th

Athlete Eric Smith confirmed that Norman Powell, wearing the number 24 jersey for the Toronto Raptors, would “fully support the number” task if the league decided to do so.

According to Alex Villanueva, sheriff of the Los Angeles district, there were nine people in the helicopter, one pilot and eight passengers. He would not confirm who died until all of the relatives had been notified.

The helicopter departed John Wayne Airport shortly after 9 a.m. on Sunday. The crash occurred just before 10 a.m. in Calabasas.

Kobe and Gianna are survived by his wife Vanessa and their three other daughters Natalia, Bianca and Capri.

Our thoughts are with the Bryant family and the loved ones of all who died in this difficult time.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak to someone in confidence, contact Cruse Bereavement Care on the national hotline at 0808 808 1677.

